23 Gifts to Treat Yourself This Valentine’s Day
Stud Earrings
Brighten your winter wardrobe with bold red earrings. For a softer look, opt for chic pink. When you treat yourself with a new pair of pretties, you’ll also feel good about providing a brighter future for the first-generation college students who make all the jewelry at The Shine Project.
Stack Rings
Follow your dreams with a little nudge from these stacking arrow rings that remind you to follow your own path. Available in sterling silver, gold plated, or rose gold plated, you can mix and match as you desire.
Buy It: Forward Arrows Stacking Ring, $40 each, Lisa Leonard Designs
Wine Cocktail
This canned rose with a touch of lime is refreshing with a hint of ruby red grapefruit. Crisp and citrusy this is the perfect drink for a Galentine’s Day soiree. Your friends are sure to love it!
Buy It: Rosé Lime Wine Cocktail, $13 for a 4-pack, Pampelonne
Monogram Necklace
Go bold with an extra-large 16-inch long brass monogram necklace. This eye-catching piece works well alone or layered with other necklaces. It is a stylish look for the office or for a casual coffee date with friends.
Premium Chocolates
This Valentine’s Day treat yourself to a piece of high quality chocolate. The soft butter caramels are dipped in dark chocolate and finished with a sprinkling of gray sea salt. They are divine.
Stocking Cap
Declare your love for winter with the Love Your Melon black speckle cuffed pom beanie. The look is cozy and cute. This 100% cotton stocking cap will also warm your heart, as the company donates half of its net profits to pediatric cancer non-profits.
White Wine
If romance isn’t in the cards this Valentine’s Day, find yourself a nice bottle of wine with a snarky name. The Loveblock sauvignon blanc from New Zealand features tastes of white peach and tropical fruits that will not disappoint.
Ballet Flats
Treat your feet with footwear that are as comfortable as they are trendy. Add a bright pop of color to your winter wardrobe or find the perfect pattern that suits your style. BONUS: The shoes are made from recycled plastic fibers and are machine washable.
Sarcastic T-shirt
Embrace a little bit of a cheeky attitude with this Galentine’s Day approved t-shirt. Made with a polycotton and rayon blend, this shirt is so soft all your other shirts will be jealous.
Buy It: Nacho Valentine T-shirt, $35, Saturday Morning Pancakes
Handmade Mug
Sweet and subtle, this muted pink glazed handmade mug with a dainty heart has us smitten. Enjoy a slow morning and your favorite brew in this delightful ceramic mug.
Yoga Mat
Find yourself (and a little serenity) when you complete sun salutations on this sunset yoga mat. The beautiful metallic design and extra-thick 6mm of cushioning will make your routine look and feel good. New to yoga? Check out our free instruction for four strengthening yoga moves and a gentle reminder to find what feels good.
Reusable Water Bottle
Pledge your love to mother Earth with this environmentally-friendly 21-ounce stainless-steel water bottle that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The sports cap makes it easy to access on a hike or at the gym.
Aromatherapy Kit
Clear your mind anytime you are feeling stressed or anxious with these balm sticks filled with essential oils. The metal carrying kit makes it easy to keep this Valentine's Day gift in your bag, desk, or car. The balms are formulated with a blend of moringa and shea butters for long-lasting fragrance.
Buy It: Wellbeing Ritual Aromatherapy Mini Tin, $33, UncommonGoods
K-Cup Coffee Sampler
Get an artisan quality cup of joe from Seattle’s top small-batch roasters in the convenience of a K-cup. This 30-cup sampler is a great way to meet a lot of great coffee brands without having to commit to a whole pot.
Facial Masks
Pamper yourself with the gift of a spa night in. Download your favorite flicks, pour a glass of wine, and treat your skin to a rejuvenating sheet mask made with eucalyptus fibers. There are 14 included in the box if you want to invite some friends over for a spa party!
Funny Coffee Mug
Let others know you aren’t fit for human interaction until you’ve had your coffee. Or maybe a couple of cups of your favorite brew. They’ve been warned. Enjoy your quiet time with this 11-oz. ceramic mug!
Buy It: It's Too Early For You To Say Things Mug, $15, Emily McDowell & Friends
Hand-sewn Journal
Share your thoughts and stories within the thick rough-cut pages of this hearty, yet compact 5 1/2x7-inch journal. The natural top-grain leather and copper foil design are stunning. Inside there are prompts to get you started, but you can also fill the pages however you please. This is a journal to treasure for years.
Pink Travel Mug
One can never have too many cute travel mugs. This 18-oz. pink stainless steel tumbler keeps beverages hot or cold. And the slide-and-lock lid makes it a great companion on your commute.
Buy It: Double Wall Stainless Steel Life Happens Coffee Helps Mug, $9, Target
Bath Bomb
Give your skin the royal treatment with an indulgent bath balm that softens the skin with natural exfoliants. Made with a combination of milk bath, detox salts, and restorative oils, the balm dissolves in warm water. Enjoy a long, luxurious soak with natural ingredients including jojoba oil, argan oil, spearmint essential oil and blood orange essential oil.
New Novel
Get lost in a good book that feels like you're dishing with friends. The novel is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women—the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage. This is a book your friends definitely will be talking about this year.
Buy It: Topics of Conversation by Miranda Popkey, $21.60, Amazon
Personalized Stationary
Leave a thoughtful note for those who have made a meaningful impact on your life. They will be touched by the handwritten message, and impressed with the beautiful foil heart on your personal cover-weight note cards.
Buy It: Amour Light Pink Stationery, $70 for 50 cards, Paper Source
Framed Wall Art
Fall in love with your home again when you hang wall art that speaks to you. This 10x12-in. color block print would make a joyful addition to a gallery wall or to fill a small spot in your home that needs some attention.
Buy It: Color Blocks Framed Art by Picomodi, $51 for 10x12, Society6
Trinket Dish
Drop your beloved baubles in this 3-in. glazed dish, which was hand-pressed with lace to create the intricate pattern. Your gift gives back as each purchase creates an hour of employment for American women fleeing domestic abuse.