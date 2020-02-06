Not Your Grandma's Flowers: Why Dried Florals Are Making a Comeback

When I buy flowers I always look for fresh blooms that will last the longest. You know the drill: Look for a bouquet with a few unopened buds, always grab a pack of the dissolvable flower food, and don’t even think about buying flowers that already have a few wilted petals.

Whether you’re picking up a grocery store bouquet for yourself or grabbing a Valentine’s Day flower arrangement, you want the flowers to look their best. But what if we told you that some of the prettiest bouquets on the market right now will actually last for years? No, we’re not crazy; professionally-made dried flower arrangements are flooding the floral market right now, and the bouquets are incredible.

People have been drying their own flowers at home for hundreds of years, but we’ve only recently seen intricate dried bouquets available from major retailers. And it looks like we’re not the only ones who have noticed. There are currently more than 29,000 posts tagged #driedflowerbouquet on Instagram, and searches for “where to buy dried flowers” are up 156% over the last two years, according to Google.

With proper care, these bouquets can last for years, and many of them are about the same price as a store-bought bouquet. Dried flowers are delicate, so you’ll need to display them somewhere they won’t be jostled around or touched very often. But unlike regular flowers, these bouquets don’t need to be trimmed or watered; just be sure to lightly dust them once a week to keep them looking their best.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite dried flower arrangements you can have shipped directly to your doorstep.