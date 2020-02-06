Not Your Grandma's Flowers: Why Dried Florals Are Making a Comeback
Dried bouquets can be even more gorgeous than fresh flowers, and they last for months longer.
When I buy flowers I always look for fresh blooms that will last the longest. You know the drill: Look for a bouquet with a few unopened buds, always grab a pack of the dissolvable flower food, and don’t even think about buying flowers that already have a few wilted petals.
Whether you’re picking up a grocery store bouquet for yourself or grabbing a Valentine’s Day flower arrangement, you want the flowers to look their best. But what if we told you that some of the prettiest bouquets on the market right now will actually last for years? No, we’re not crazy; professionally-made dried flower arrangements are flooding the floral market right now, and the bouquets are incredible.
People have been drying their own flowers at home for hundreds of years, but we’ve only recently seen intricate dried bouquets available from major retailers. And it looks like we’re not the only ones who have noticed. There are currently more than 29,000 posts tagged #driedflowerbouquet on Instagram, and searches for “where to buy dried flowers” are up 156% over the last two years, according to Google.
With proper care, these bouquets can last for years, and many of them are about the same price as a store-bought bouquet. Dried flowers are delicate, so you’ll need to display them somewhere they won’t be jostled around or touched very often. But unlike regular flowers, these bouquets don’t need to be trimmed or watered; just be sure to lightly dust them once a week to keep them looking their best.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite dried flower arrangements you can have shipped directly to your doorstep.
Burgundy Blooms
Part of UrbanStems’ Valentine’s Day collection, this bouquet was created by East Olivia, a women-led floral company. It’s made from dried skeleton fern, bunny tail, burgundy Ruscus, leucadendron cones, and lemon leaf, and the white ceramic vase is included in the price of the arrangement.
Buy It: The Maddie, $125, UrbanStems
Pretty in Pink
Anthropologie is our go-to for just about all of our home accent needs, and we couldn’t be more excited about their new collection of dried floral arrangements. This gorgeous pink bouquet is about 16 inches tall and is made with dried and preserved nigella orientalis, lagurus, and various botanical stems.
Rustic Roses
This 11-inch bouquet is made with dried pink roses, limonia, and greens that were all picked and dried in 2019. The arrangement comes wrapped in a pretty linen bouquet wrap and ships to the United States from Latvia for about $11, meaning you can have these long-lasting flowers delivered to your doorstep in just a few weeks.
Buy It: Natural Bouquet, $26.38, Etsy
Orange Hydrangeas
Hydrangeas are one of our favorite blooms, but they’re only in season a few months of the year. With this large bouquet, you can display them in your home year-round. The arrangement measures about 11 inches tall and is made from dried and preserved hydrangea, eucalyptus, and assorted botanical stems. Each bouquet is arranged by hand, so they’ll all be slightly different.
All Natural
This all-white bouquet will match any neutral home decor. Made from dried and preserved statice, skeleton fern, micro daisies, strawflower, and bleached bunny tail, this arrangement is a gorgeous collection of some of nature’s most intricate plants and flowers. Plus, the 5-inch tall white ceramic vase shown is included in the price of the arrangement.
Buy It: The Logan, $95, UrbanStems
