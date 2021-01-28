Haven’t Ordered Your Valentine's Day Flowers Yet? Costco Has 50 Red Roses for $40 

Sending flowers on Valentine's Day is a centuries-old tradition, but every year it seems like the price of a pretty bouquet climbs higher. These days, it can cost upwards of $100 to have a simple bouquet delivered on Valentine's Day—but we've just discovered the ultimate secret that will save you (or your partner) a ton of cash this holiday.

If you're a regular at Costco, you've probably seen their selection of fresh flowers in the store—but did you know you can order them online? This Valentine's Day, go ahead and order a Costco-size bouquet at a Costco-sized discount.

Image zoom Credit: Sindy Strife/Unsplash

The brand sells a bouquet of 50 roses for just $40, a rate that's almost unheard of anywhere else. And that price isn't limited to just classic red roses. For $40, you can get a 50-stem bouquet in red, white, hot pink, light pink, pale yellow, or purple. And for just $55, you can pick up a multi-color bouquet in combinations like red and white or different shades of pink.