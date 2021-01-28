Haven’t Ordered Your Valentine's Day Flowers Yet? Costco Has 50 Red Roses for $40
And you don’t have to be a member to buy them!
Sending flowers on Valentine's Day is a centuries-old tradition, but every year it seems like the price of a pretty bouquet climbs higher. These days, it can cost upwards of $100 to have a simple bouquet delivered on Valentine's Day—but we've just discovered the ultimate secret that will save you (or your partner) a ton of cash this holiday.
If you're a regular at Costco, you've probably seen their selection of fresh flowers in the store—but did you know you can order them online? This Valentine's Day, go ahead and order a Costco-size bouquet at a Costco-sized discount.
The brand sells a bouquet of 50 roses for just $40, a rate that's almost unheard of anywhere else. And that price isn't limited to just classic red roses. For $40, you can get a 50-stem bouquet in red, white, hot pink, light pink, pale yellow, or purple. And for just $55, you can pick up a multi-color bouquet in combinations like red and white or different shades of pink.
Buy It: 50-Stem Red and White Roses, $40
And perhaps the best part about this deal for last-minute shoppers is that if you order by 11 a.m. PST, you can order the roses for next business day delivery—and shipping is free! You don't even have to have a Costco membership to order them online. After you add the flowers to your online cart, you can choose any delivery date you like, so there's no reason not to pre-order them for Valentine's Day. So go ahead and send this article to your partner; you'll get exactly what you want, and they'll thank you for saving them a good chunk of change. Or, treat yourself to a bouquet instead!
