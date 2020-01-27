Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Brand New Fragrances for Valentine's Day

Instead of ordering a dozen roses for your sweetheart, give a Valentine’s Day gift that smells just like them (and lasts way longer). Bath & Body Works has answered our gift-giving prayers by packaging their most romantic scents. With four brand-new scents and a handful of returning scents wrapped up in new designs, a 3-wick candle is our top pick for valentines and galentines alike.

These candles are part of the Valentine’s Day ‘Gifts for Her’ collection and all have a 45-hour burn time. And while there’s no official end date to this line, we’re guessing they won’t stay in stores much later than February 14, so if you find a scent you love, stock up now. Here are all the new Valentine’s Day-theme candles in our shopping cart right now.