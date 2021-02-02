Anthropologie's Valentine's Day Collection Is So Cute, You'll Want to Buy Everything
The assortment includes coasters, candles, and dishware that are perfect for February 14.
I know Valentine's Day isn't everyone's favorite day of the year, but it is the holiday I look forward to the most, whether I'm single or in a relationship. One of the best parts about the holiday is all of the pretty decorations that remind me of love. I thought I was done with my Valentine's Day shopping, but then I saw Anthropologie's Valentine's Day goodies, and I immediately pulled out my wallet. There are all sorts of fun items the retailer is offering this year, and below are six of my favorites that will look lovely in any space. (And don't forget to check out the rest on the Anthropologie website.)
These coasters are so cute, you won't want to cover them up with a glass. (But you already know I'll be setting a glass of bubbly on them on February 14.) This set includes two x's and two circles made of 100% wool. They're 4 inches in diameter and spot-clean only.
Buy It: Heartfelt Felted Wool Coasters (4 for $40)
This two-in-one product cleanses and exfoliates your body all at once. The soap is made of churee butter, coconut oil, and castor oil to nourish your driest winter skin. The outer shell is sheep's wool that gently sloughs off dead skin and reveals a smoother, softer layer. It's available in pink, orange, and mint
Buy It: Ayurvedic Valentine Bar Soap ($17)
Enjoy your morning coffee or tea in this beautiful piece. Each set comes with four mugs in mint, white, blue, and blush that feature intricate designs in a crackled glaze. They're made of stoneware and are microwave and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Buy It: Old Havana Mugs (4 for $48)
You can't make a heart-shape dessert without one of these perfect ramekins. Each pack comes with two stoneware ramekins in pink and purple. They're dishwasher and microwave safe, and also good to go into the oven up to 480°F. They're 5 1/2x5 1/2 inches. If you need recipe inspiration, try out our delicious raspberry crème brûlée.
Buy It: Valentine Ramekins (2 for $28)
These plates are perfect for sharing your charcuterie board or sweet treat. The stoneware dishes designed with fun phrases and colorful images are by the paper goods brand Hotel Magique, founded by graphic designer Milou Neelen. There are six options to choose from that are all safe for the dishwasher and microwave.
Buy It: Hotel Magique Melange Plate ($16 each)
Everyone's favorite candle is ready for spring with these multi-colored jars that double as decor. There three scents to choose from: cactus flower, ivory primrose, and the one and only, volcano. They're all made of a soy wax blend and have a 40-hour burn time.
Buy It: Capri Blue Petite Jar Candle ($22)
Comments