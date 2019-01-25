Valentine's Day Cards & Gifts

Let loved ones know how much you care with creative cards and gifts. Browse our collection of curated gift guides or make a heartfelt homemade Valentine's Day gift. Add the finishing touch with a handmade Valentine's Day card or gift tag.

Most Recent

12 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

12 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

You can have all of these Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her at your door in just two days.
Read More
11 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Stressed Person in Your Life

11 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Stressed Person in Your Life

This Valentine’s Day, share the gift of relaxation with these simple, stress-relieving gifts. Our favorite picks are all under $30.
Read More
7 Stunning Valentine's Day Flower Arrangements You'll Want to Send This Year

7 Stunning Valentine's Day Flower Arrangements You'll Want to Send This Year

A gorgeous flower arrangement is the perfect way to let someone know they're your Valentine. Order from these florists to get your Valentine's gift delivered in time for the big day!
Read More
The Funniest Valentine’s Day Cards You Can Buy Online

The Funniest Valentine’s Day Cards You Can Buy Online

These funny Valentine cards are perfect for anyone on your list. Boyfriends, husbands, Galentines—we’ve got you covered with the funniest cards you can buy in time for Valentine’s Day.
Read More
DIY Valentine's Initials Pennant Flag

DIY Valentine's Initials Pennant Flag

If you are looking for a handmade gift idea for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect project for you! Learn how to make this DIY Valentine's initials pennant flag using felt, scissors, and glue. That's all you need! This is the perfect handmade gift for your favorite person.
Read More
DIY Men's Leather Key Chain

DIY Men's Leather Key Chain

Make a handmade gift for your guy for Valentine's Day! This is a simple DIY key chain crafted from scrap leather and brass lobster clasps. You can purchase a bag of scrap leather at most crafts stores and the brass clasps at the hardware store. The brass and leather combo makes a handsome gift for your guy. Learn how to create this DIY project for Valentine's Day!
Read More

More Valentine's Day Cards & Gifts

Surprise-Inside Valentine's Day Cards

Surprise-Inside Valentine's Day Cards

Play cupid with these cute and crafty DIY Valentine's Day cards. We're sharing free patterns and how-to's for creating surprise-inside cards. 
Read More
3 Hand-Stitched Valentine's Day Cards to Swoon Over

3 Hand-Stitched Valentine's Day Cards to Swoon Over

Add texture and whimsy to your valentine cards using hand-stitching.
Read More
DIY Card Holders That Are Way Better Than Bought

DIY Card Holders That Are Way Better Than Bought

Read More
28 Valentine's Day Cards with Candy (Plus Other Food Gifts)

28 Valentine's Day Cards with Candy (Plus Other Food Gifts)

Read More
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

DIY Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

Read More
Free Printable Valentines

Free Printable Valentines

Read More

53 Homemade Valentine's Day Gifts They're Sure to Love

Choose romantic or cutesy to express your love and affection with handmade Valentine's Day gifts this year. We have creative DIY Valentine's Day gifts for him and her: home projects, DIY Valentine's Day cards, photo projects, and food gifts. These gifts are sure to show loved ones how much you care.

All Valentine's Day Cards & Gifts

Editors' Picks: Top Romantic Movies for Valentine's Day

Editors' Picks: Top Romantic Movies for Valentine's Day

Read More
The Best Date Night Movies

The Best Date Night Movies

Read More
The History of Groundhog Day

The History of Groundhog Day

Read More
Valentine's Day Gift Tags

Valentine's Day Gift Tags

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com