Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day with romantic recipes, easy-to-make crafts and gifts, and adorable heart-shape decorating ideas. Plan a romantic dinner with candles, complete with a yummy dessert for two from our delicious Valentine's Day recipes. Make the day extra special for your sweetheart with a thoughtful, handmade Valentine's Day craft. These cute and creative treasures make perfect gifts as well as gorgeous holiday home decor. What better way to say "I Love You" than with a unique, heartfelt Valentine's Day card? Easy to make and fun to give, our fresh card designs ensure that your sweet sentiments get sent in style. In lieu of a store-bought present, opt for a personalized, handmade Valentine's Day gift that reflects your love and affection. Last, but not least, get your home holiday-ready. Set the mood for love with flirty and fun Valentine's Day decorating ideas. From festive flower arrangements to heart-shape cutouts to sweetheart shelf and mantel displays, these decorations will make February 14 even lovelier.

Most Recent

Valentine's Day Trees Are the Latest Trend You'll Fall in Love With

Valentine's Day Trees Are the Latest Trend You'll Fall in Love With

Now you have an excuse to leave your Christmas tree up!
Read More
Cinnabon Is Selling Heart-Shaped Boxes of Cinnamon Rolls for Valentine's Day

Cinnabon Is Selling Heart-Shaped Boxes of Cinnamon Rolls for Valentine's Day

And you can have them shipped to you or your loved one's doorstep!
Read More
All-Natural Pink Chocolate Is Finally in The U.S. and You Can Get It at Trader Joe's

All-Natural Pink Chocolate Is Finally in The U.S. and You Can Get It at Trader Joe's

The chocolate is made from ruby cocoa beans and doesn’t contain any artificial coloring—and Trader Joe’s is the first American store to offer it.
Read More
Costco Is Selling Heart-Shaped Macarons for Valentine’s Day

Costco Is Selling Heart-Shaped Macarons for Valentine’s Day

We’re totally picking up a box of these gorgeous macarons for ourselves. You won’t believe how inexpensive they are.
Read More
7 Edible Bouquets That Are Way Better Than a Box of Chocolates

7 Edible Bouquets That Are Way Better Than a Box of Chocolates

Who needs roses when you can have donuts?
Read More
Brach’s Conversation Hearts Are Here to Save Valentine’s Day

Brach’s Conversation Hearts Are Here to Save Valentine’s Day

SweetHeart isn’t producing the hearts this year, but Brach’s has no shortage of this classic candy.
Read More

More Valentine's Day

12 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

12 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

You can have all of these Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her at your door in just two days.
Read More
11 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Stressed Person in Your Life

11 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Stressed Person in Your Life

This Valentine’s Day, share the gift of relaxation with these simple, stress-relieving gifts. Our favorite picks are all under $30.
Read More
7 Easy Ways to Decorate Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

7 Easy Ways to Decorate Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

Read More
9 Too-Cute Valentine's Day Boxes

9 Too-Cute Valentine's Day Boxes

Read More
4 Foods to Fill This Year's Conversation Heart Void

4 Foods to Fill This Year's Conversation Heart Void

Read More
Aldi Is Selling Chocolate Flavored Red Wine for Valentine’s Day

Aldi Is Selling Chocolate Flavored Red Wine for Valentine’s Day

Read More

23 Must-Have Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Buying a Valentine’s Day gift for a boyfriend, husband, or the special man in your life can feel daunting—especially if they are hard to shop for or seem to already have it all—so we made it easier for you! This list includes perfect ideas for your Valentine, no matter their style or interests. Choose from options for whiskey or beer lovers, outdoorsmen, cooks, game fanatics, and more.

All Valentine's Day

Zulily Just Released Valentine’s Day Sweaters You Can Wear With Your Dog

Zulily Just Released Valentine’s Day Sweaters You Can Wear With Your Dog

Read More
These Valentine's Day Gifts from Bath and Body Works Are Too Pretty to Wrap

These Valentine's Day Gifts from Bath and Body Works Are Too Pretty to Wrap

Read More
Here's Why You Won't See Sweetheart Conversation Hearts This Valentine's Day

Here's Why You Won't See Sweetheart Conversation Hearts This Valentine's Day

Read More
The Most Popular Valentine's Day Candy in Each State

The Most Popular Valentine's Day Candy in Each State

Read More
8 New Valentine’s Day Foods We Can’t Wait to Try

8 New Valentine’s Day Foods We Can’t Wait to Try

Read More
7 Stunning Valentine's Day Flower Arrangements You'll Want to Send This Year

7 Stunning Valentine's Day Flower Arrangements You'll Want to Send This Year

Read More
The Funniest Valentine’s Day Cards You Can Buy Online

The Funniest Valentine’s Day Cards You Can Buy Online

Read More
8 Nail Colors to Fall in Love With This Valentine's Day

8 Nail Colors to Fall in Love With This Valentine's Day

Read More
Make a Unicorn Valentine Card Box

Make a Unicorn Valentine Card Box

Read More
DIY Valentine's Initials Pennant Flag

DIY Valentine's Initials Pennant Flag

Read More
DIY Men's Leather Key Chain

DIY Men's Leather Key Chain

Read More
DIY Owl Valentine's Bag

DIY Owl Valentine's Bag

Read More
DIY Fox Valentine's Day Treat Bag

DIY Fox Valentine's Day Treat Bag

Read More
21 Heart-Shape Treats to Make Your Valentine's Day Extra Sweet

21 Heart-Shape Treats to Make Your Valentine's Day Extra Sweet

Read More
Surprise-Inside Valentine's Day Cards

Surprise-Inside Valentine's Day Cards

Read More
8 Ways to Enjoy Chocolate for Breakfast

8 Ways to Enjoy Chocolate for Breakfast

Read More
3 Hand-Stitched Valentine's Day Cards to Swoon Over

3 Hand-Stitched Valentine's Day Cards to Swoon Over

Read More
Our Picks for a Jaw-Dropping Valentine's Delivery So You Can Ditch the Roses

Our Picks for a Jaw-Dropping Valentine's Delivery So You Can Ditch the Roses

Read More
Sweets and Treats That Blow Conversation Hearts out of the Water

Sweets and Treats That Blow Conversation Hearts out of the Water

Read More
Easy Valentine's Day Cards for Him

Easy Valentine's Day Cards for Him

Read More
28 Valentine's Day Cards with Candy (Plus Other Food Gifts)

28 Valentine's Day Cards with Candy (Plus Other Food Gifts)

Read More
30 Romantic Dinner Ideas for Two to Make for Valentine's Day

30 Romantic Dinner Ideas for Two to Make for Valentine's Day

Read More
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

DIY Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

Read More
Free Printable Valentines

Free Printable Valentines

Read More
Delicious Recipes for Valentine's Day Breakfast in Bed (or at the Table!)

Delicious Recipes for Valentine's Day Breakfast in Bed (or at the Table!)

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com