16 Strong Female Figures to Celebrate During Women’s History Month

Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest-serving First Lady of the United States, but she did much more than simply support her husband in the presidency. Although it was a bit taboo for a First Lady to speak on such issues in the 1960s, Roosevelt was outspoken about the civil rights movement. After leaving office, she went on to become the United State’s first delegate of the United Nations where she served on the UN Commission on Human Rights and helped pass the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.