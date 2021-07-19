The History Behind the 'No White After Labor Day' Rule

I've been living in light-colored sundresses and rompers all summer long, but with Labor Day approaching, I've been thinking about packing away my white attire. I've always heard that you should not wear white after Labor Day but I've never heard a convincing explanation for the rule. So ahead of the late summer holiday, I did some digging—and decided my white clothes and shoes will be staying in my closet year-round.

The tradition began back in the 1800s, and its origins are a little cringe-worthy. As Marie Claire reports, the rule was invented in the nineteenth century by an elite group as a way to use fashion to separate those with money from those without. When the summer months were over, affluent residents would leave the city for warmer vacation spots. Wearing white represented that you could afford to get out of the city and vacation elsewhere when summer ended.