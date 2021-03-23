This Is Why We Celebrate May Day

When I was a kid, I always spent the first day of May making baskets of flowers and treats and dropping them off on neighbors' porches. I always thought everyone celebrated May Day like this until I was recently chatting with a friend who had no idea what I was talking about. If you're looking for a way to celebrate spring (and the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel), consider celebrating the holiday this year.

What Is May Day?

If you haven't heard of it before, May Day is celebrated on the first day of May (which—surprise—is why it's called May Day). There isn't a specific origin of the holiday, but rather several centuries-old springtime celebrations that have been condensed into one holiday over the years.

The first of these celebrations dates back to about 500 B.C. and comes from the ancient Roman celebration of Floralia, a festival that celebrated Flora, the goddess of flowers and fertility. Floralia was celebrated between late April and early May, and typically lasted a whole week. It was a celebration of springtime and new life.

You may also have heard of Maypoles (they're more common in Europe than in the U.S.) which is another centuries-old tradition that influenced the modern-day May Day. In medieval times, villagers would place bright, colorful streamers and ribbons on a tall pole; young girls would each grab the end of a streamer and do a dance around holding them.

When the pilgrims came to America, they traded the Maypole tradition for more simple baskets of flowers and treats, which is a tradition that's still frequently used today. Over time, all of these spring celebrations and customs have morphed into what we now recognize as May Day.

When Is May Day?

May Day is always celebrated on the first day of the month regardless of the day of the week, as this marks the halfway point between spring and summer. This year, May Day is Saturday, May 1, 2021.

How to Celebrate May Day This Year

One of the easiest ways to celebrate the day is to make a May Day basket (or a few!) and leave them for friends and neighbors to enjoy. As a kid, I would put together a basket of flowers and homemade cookies and sneak up to my grandparent's house, leave the basket on the porch, and ring the doorbell ding-dong-ditch style and try to surprise them. (Spoiler alert: They always knew it was me.)