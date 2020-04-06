If you’re dead set on playing a physical board game (these are some of our favorites), you can still play one! Start a group FaceTime chat and have one person set up the physical board and point their phone or computer at it. That player will need to physically move the game pieces and draw cards for everyone so this method works best for games that don’t involve too many cards or extra pieces. Scattergories ($15.99, Target) is one of the easiest games to play virtually. If you haven't played it before, it's easy: Choose a letter of the alphabet and make a list of 12 words starting with that letter, according to the game prompts. The prompts are things like, "items found in an office," and if you write the same word as another player, neither of you get the point for that word. Have everyone use their own paper and pens and point the FaceTime camera at the prompts for each round.