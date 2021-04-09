Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with These Thoughtful Gift Ideas

While gifting classroom supplies is always appreciated (teachers often have to spend their own money on extra materials), sometimes an after-hours gift is more helpful than anything. To say ‘thank you’ for all the long hours spent in the classroom, gift them a few weeks of a meal kit delivery service so they don’t have to worry about grocery shopping after school. We love Home Chef because they have dozens of tasty meals to choose from each week, and their 15-minute options make cooking a breeze.

Buy It: Home Chef Gift Card (from $50, Home Chef)