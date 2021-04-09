Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with These Thoughtful Gift Ideas

Teachers have been through a lot this year: They've had to coordinate virtual lesson plans and adjust to added safety measures in the classroom, all while providing a safe and fun learning environment for their students. With Teacher Appreciation Week approaching, we're looking for ways to say 'thank you' for all they've done this year.
Whether you're shopping for your child's teacher or want to send a teacher friend some encouragement, we've rounded up a few of our favorite gift ideas for teachers. Go with one of our favorite gift picks (most of them are under $20!) or send a gift card straight to their email so they can pick out something they'll love.
Let them know how much you appreciate them with this sweet rainbow-handled mug that says "You make the world a better place." They'll think of you every time they make a cup of coffee before school.
Buy It: Rainbow Mug ($15, Natural Life)
Teaching can be an exhausting job, and what better way to say 'thank you' for all their hard work than with a relaxation-inspired gift box? This one is filled with pink himalayan soaking salts, a lavender scented candle, and a calming loose leaf tea blend. You can also add a personalized thank you note for free!
Buy It: Grateful and Thankful Gift Box ($27, Etsy)
While Starbucks usually honors a promotion for Teacher Appreciation Week, the options are typically limited—and teachers need coffee more than one week a year! Grab a physical gift card on your next trip through the drive thru, or make it easy and send a digital gift card straight to their email.
Buy It: Starbucks Gift Card (from $5, Starbucks)
If you don’t know your teacher all that well, a scented candle is always a safe bet. They’ll appreciate being able to light it and unwind after a long day teaching on their feet. This one smells like fresh mandarin, sun-kissed magnolia, and blue coconut water.
Buy It: Endless Weekend 3-Wick Candle ($25, Bath & Body Works)
A low-maintenance potted plant makes a good gift because they can choose to keep it in the classroom or take it home to spruce up their living space. Send them a gift card to The Sill so they can choose their own plant based on the level of care and sunlight they can provide.
Buy It: The Sill Gift Card (from $25, The Sill)
A little self-care is always in order for teachers who work long hours. Give them a gift card for a mani/pedi at a local salon, or put together a gift basket with nail polish (we're swooning over this neutral grey set), lotion, and other spa-inspired goodies.
Buy It: Grey Mani Set ($32, Olive & June)
Your child’s teacher might spend all day reading children’s books aloud to the class, but chances are they’ll opt for something a little advanced on their own time. Send them a gift card to Audible so they can listen to any book they want after school and on the weekend.
Buy It: Audible Gift Card (from $5, Audible)
Whether they use it to carry their lunch or tote books back and forth, this customizable cotton bag makes a sweet gift. Add your child’s name for a personalized gift, or keep it generic by just adding the teacher’s name or school to the bag.
Buy It: Rainbow Teacher Bag ($16, Zazzle)
If your teacher (or teacher friend) enjoys a glass of wine after work, gift them a bottle or two to open after a hard day teaching. If you aren’t able to physically give them the bottle (some schools don’t allow alcohol in the building), give them a gift card to a local store or sign them up for a delivery from Winc.
Buy It: Wine Subscription (from $60, Winc)
Teachers have plenty of badges and keys, and his personalized keychain is a sweet way to help them keep track of them all. It’s available in 15 colors (so you can coordinate with the school colors!) and it ships for free when you spend $35 at the shop.
Buy It: Personalized Keychain ($10, Etsy)
While gifting classroom supplies is always appreciated (teachers often have to spend their own money on extra materials), sometimes an after-hours gift is more helpful than anything. To say ‘thank you’ for all the long hours spent in the classroom, gift them a few weeks of a meal kit delivery service so they don’t have to worry about grocery shopping after school. We love Home Chef because they have dozens of tasty meals to choose from each week, and their 15-minute options make cooking a breeze.
Buy It: Home Chef Gift Card (from $50, Home Chef)