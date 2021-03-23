If you don't already use them, making the switch to more sustainable products can be intimidating. But it doesn't have to be difficult (or more expensive) to introduce earth-friendly items into your regular routine. To help you get started, our editors are sharing their favorite sustainable products that they actually use.
As we prepare to celebrate Earth Day, consider making a few simple swaps that'll reduce your carbon footprint. Ditch plastic sandwich bags for reusable pouches, or trade your traditional laundry soap for waste-free pods.
Digital holidays and entertaining editor Sarah Martens recently purchased these reusable glass storage containers and swears she’ll never use anything else. “They seal super tight and I love the glass alternative to plastic,” she says. “I firmly believe leftovers taste better when they're eaten from a pretty bowl.” The bowl comes in five colors (blush, charcoal, cream, mint, and slate) and is available in 16- and 24-ounce sizes.
Buy It: W&P Porter Seal Tight Travel Bowl ($25, West Elm)
One-time-use zip-top bags may be convenient, but they’re no friend to the environment. Rather than throwing away all that plastic, our SEO content manager Rachel Ullstrom recommends switching to Stasher reusable storage bags. They're just as easy to use—simply rinse and let dry between uses. The company uses responsible and sustainable labor and manufacturing practices, and a portion of the sales goes to environmental causes.
Buy It: Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bags ($12, Target)
Senior home editor Katy Kiick Condon has always been a fan of Native’s clean deodorant, and the brand recently released a plastic-free version of the product that comes packaged in cardboard tubes instead. “No more single-use plastic, plus they've partnered with Justina Blakeney of Jungalow for some new scents I can't wait to try,” she says. The plastic-free deodorants are currently available in seven scents that’ll keep you feeling fresh all day.
Buy It: Plastic-Free Deodorant ($13, Native)
When it comes to making the switch to sustainable products, there are likely dozens of everyday products you’re overlooking. Digital assistant home editor Jessica Bennett recently switched to more natural laundry detergent pods which are not only less wasteful than the big plastic bottles of blue-dyed liquid, but the detergent itself is made with no artificial fragrances or dyes and comes in recyclable, compostable cardboard packaging. “Especially now that I'm frequently washing face masks, I like knowing that my laundry detergent isn't leaving behind harmful chemicals or irritating fragrances on the fabric,” Bennett says.
Buy It: Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods ($35 for 140 pods, Amazon)
If you’re looking to leave wasteful paper towels behind, consider buying a set of these Swedish dish cloths. “I use them for all kinds of cleaning tasks that would otherwise waste paper towels on, then I pop 'em in my dishwasher to use again and again,” says digital associate food editor Katlyn Moncada. “Plus, they come in all kinds of fun designs so you can update them based on seasons, kitchen decor, anything!”
Buy It: Kana Swedish Dishcloths ($29 for a 9-pack, West Elm)
At the end of a long day, it’s easy to reach for a wipe that’ll quickly and easily remove your makeup, but did you know 1.3 billion single-use wipes are thrown away every day? Digital senior associate home editor Caitlin Sole recently switched to a set of reusable makeup pads and wishes she would’ve made the swap sooner. “This pack of 18 reusable wipes gets me through the entire week before having to wash,” she says. “Stains like mascara and eyeliner come out easily and they come with a mesh bag to keep them together.”
Buy It: Reusable Cotton Rounds ($9, Amazon)
“These Russbe reusable freezer bags make it easy to save landfills from single-use plastic as well as prevent food waste,” says Moncada. “I'm often cooking for one, so I love being able to freeze leftovers in them. I've even stored soups in these and there's no leaking! They're also great for freezing produce like strawberries or bananas before they get too ripe, which is perfect for smoothies.” This set comes with eight one-gallon bags that are non-toxic and dishwasher safe.
Buy It: Russbe Reusable Freezer Bags ($12, Target)
If you’re still squeezing toothpaste from a tube, listen up. More than one billion plastic toothpaste tubes are thrown away each year, so companies like Bite have made chewable toothpaste tabs that come packaged in glass containers instead. Here’s how it works: When you’re ready to brush, pop a piece in your mouth and start chewing. The ingredients in the tab will form a toothpaste consistency in your mouth, and you can start brushing as normal. Kiick Condon has tried a few chewable toothpaste brands and says Bite is her favorite because it “gives you the bubbling you want from a toothpaste.”
Buy It: Bite Toothpaste Tabs ($30, Bite)
We’ve been using reusable straws for several years now, but we’ve learned that they’re not necessarily one-size-fits-all. If you’ve been making more smoothies while working from home this year, consider getting a set of straws made specifically for smoothies. “They're wider than my other reusable straws so you can get every last drop of your smoothie,” Martens says.
Buy It: Stainless Steel Smoothie Straws ($8, Target)
While some grocery stores are starting to offer paper sacks (or going bag-free altogether), it’s easy to do your part by bringing a reusable bag for your items. Sole says these Baggu bags are her favorite for shopping, groceries, or otherwise. “They’re just $12 and the cutest prints!” The bags are made from recycled ripstop nylon and fold into a flat 5- by 5-inch pouch for easy transportation. Plus, each one is strong enough to hold up to 50 pounds of groceries, so you don’t have to worry about filling them with too much produce.
Buy It: Standard Baggu ($12, Baggu)
If you’ve never slipped on a pair of Rothy’s, you might not expect recycled plastic shoes to be this comfortable—but digital deputy editor Rachel Weber swears by them. “I’ve worn my Rothy’s all over the U.S., from Palm Springs to New York City and everywhere in between,” she says. “I’ve got two pairs of the pointed toe flats and they elevate the look of a basic outfit with the comfort you’d expect from tennis shoes. And the best part: when they start to get a little stinky (because you know it’s bound to happen), I just throw them in with a load of laundry and they’re good as new when they come out.”
Buy It: The Point Flats ($145, Rothy’s)
Features editor Diana Dickinson loves In2Green throws and blankets. Not only are they ultra-soft and available in gorgeous patterns, but they’re also made from post-consumer plastic bottles and recycled cotton and refiberized t-shirt fabrics (more than 78 post-consumer plastic bottles go into making each throw!). The female-led business is also committed to promoting green jobs in the U.S. by collaborating with local designers and knitters.
Buy It: Eco Retro Throw ($185, In2Green)
Sometimes single-use products are unavoidable (especially sanitizing products) but Clorox is taking steps to make their cleaning wipes more green. “During the pandemic, it's been harder to curb the use of one-time-use products like mask filters, sanitizing wipes, and even plastic bags as many grocery stores banned reusable bags,” Sole says. “However, these plant-based cleaning wipes help reduce some of that waste thanks to their compostable makeup.” The wipes are in-stores only now, so look for them on your next grocery run.
More than 4 billion plastic water bottles end up in the ocean each year, so if you haven’t made the switch to a reusable water bottle, now is the best time to invest in one. Senior food editor Sheena Chihak likes Hydroflask containers because they’re temperature-controlled. “I've got one for water while traveling (in non-pandemic times), one for coffee that I use every single day, and one that holds an entire bottle of wine for outdoor activities,” she says. “They keep my hot drinks hot for hours on end, and keep my white wine nicely chilled when I'm out in the sun.”
Buy It: HydroFlask 24 oz Water Bottle ($33, Amazon)
“These Flip and Tumble bags compact into a small ball and fit easily in car doors and handbags,” Ullstrom says. “They have a great long handle, hold a ton of groceries, and are easy to wash.” If you’re looking for an everyday catch-all bag, this washable bag is a great choice.
Buy It: Flip and Tumble Reusable Grocery Bag ($14, Amazon)
With summer just around the corner, keep sustainability in mind when ordering this year’s new sandals. Dickinson loves Indosole flip flops, which are made from recycled tires and other repurposed materials. “They’re a bit pricier than most flip flops, but they’re super comfortable with arch support and they’re a Certified B Corporation so you know it’s sustainable,” she says.
Buy It: Women’s ESSNTLS Flip Flops ($45, Indosole)