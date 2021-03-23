If you’ve never slipped on a pair of Rothy’s, you might not expect recycled plastic shoes to be this comfortable—but digital deputy editor Rachel Weber swears by them. “I’ve worn my Rothy’s all over the U.S., from Palm Springs to New York City and everywhere in between,” she says. “I’ve got two pairs of the pointed toe flats and they elevate the look of a basic outfit with the comfort you’d expect from tennis shoes. And the best part: when they start to get a little stinky (because you know it’s bound to happen), I just throw them in with a load of laundry and they’re good as new when they come out.”

Buy It: The Point Flats ($145, Rothy’s)