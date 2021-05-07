May is Small Business Month: These Are Our Editor’s Favorite Shops
This year, our editors have committed to buying from small or local businesses whenever possible. And since May is Small Business Month, we've compiled a list of our favorite small businesses to share with our readers. Small businesses really struggled during the pandemic, and although we've started to see the light at the end of the tunnel, these shops could use our business now more than ever.
Whether you're in the market for home goods, snacks, or gifts, we've got you covered. These are our editor's favorite small shops, all available to order online.
Fitz & Bennett Home
Holidays and entertaining editor Sarah Martens fell in love with Fitz & Bennet Home while vacationing in Portland, Maine. “I took home two prints from a local Maine artist that make me smile every time I look at them,” she says. “I've since ordered cards, cocktail glasses, and candles from her.”
Buy It: Missing Maine Gift Set ($75, Fitz & Bennett Home)
The Collective
Home editor Caitlin Sole loves The Collective for their selection of sustainable home goods, especially the bulk cleaning supplies. They even have eco-friendly pet toys for the four-legged friend in your life!
Buy It: Botanical Bath Bombs ($12, The Collective)
Ginger June Candle Co.
Food editor Sheena Chihak loves Ginger June Candle Co. because their scents are amazing but not overpowering. “The packaging is what really sells me—the sayings to choose from are a fun mix of motivational, pop culture fun, and sentimental,” she says. “They're awesome gifts, though I mostly buy them just for me.”
Buy It: Plant Lady Candle ($21, Ginger June Candle Co.)
Allison Carter Celebrates
Deputy editor Rachel Weber is a big fan of the subscription boxes from Allison Carter Celebrates. “I love the monthly boxes Allison curates,” she says. “Upon opening each box, it’s obvious she has taken care of every detail. They’re delightful.”
Buy It: Monthly Subscription ($38, Allison Carter Celebrates)
21Tara
Brooklyn-based 21Tara is known for their hand-printed and homemade fabric goods and decorative pillows, which is why they’re visuals editor Casey Oto’s go-to for one-of-a-kind home goods. They also have a gorgeous selection of hand-painted housewares in every color.
Buy It: Indigo Pillow Cover ($55, 21Tara)
Zee Bee Market
“I love shopping the unique (and huge!) selection of handcrafted, fair trade items from around the world available at Zee Bee Market,” says Katlyn Moncada, food editor. “Whether I'm looking for some new home decor or a one-of-a-kind gift, I can find it here.”
Buy It: Lunar Softcover Journal ($24, Zee Bee Market)
Chalkfuloflove
I’ve been following Sarah from Chalkfuloflove for years, and I’m not exaggerating when I say I’m obsessed with every product she makes. From candles to mugs to an entire Gilmore Girls-inspired collection, she has the perfect selection of gifts for your mom, your gal pals, or yourself.
Buy It: Tired Hat ($24, Chalkfuloflove)
PUR Home
Sole loves PUR Home for its wide selection of plant-based laundry and cleaning products. “They're launching plastic-free laundry pods soon as well, which I'm excited to try,” she says.
Buy It: All Purpose Bar ($15, PUR Home)
Lil’ Libros
Lil’ Libros is Oto’s favorite spot for Spanish language children's books, because of their colorful designs and vibrant imagery. They have storybooks of all kinds, from profiles on famous figures to travel-theme stories. If you’re purchasing for someone else, you can also grab a gift card so they can pick out their own books.
Buy It: Gift Card (from $25, Lil’ Libros)
Slumberkins
Callie & Kelly are best friends who turned an idea they had during their maternity leave into Slumberkins, an incredible heartfelt business. “I love the story behind their business, and also appreciate the care and thought that goes into each one of their products,” Weber says. “From the storylines of each book to the super soft fabric of each fury creature, they help children and parents alike process big emotions.”
Buy It: Bigfoot Snuggler ($37, Slumberkins)
Blond Genius
“I love Blond Genius for a high-quality splurge piece that will last me years,” says lifestyle editor Jennifer Aldrich. “The women-owned shop has friendly and helpful employees who are super knowledgeable about the latest trends. My favorite part is their wide selection of denim.”
Buy It: Gift Card (from $25, Blond Genius)
The General Store KC
“I've loved The General Store KC since I lived in Kansas City years ago,” Martens says. “The curated collection of gifts and housewares is cheeky and unique.”
Buy It: Shuttlecock Pillow ($45, The General Store KC)
Far West Fungi
Oto says the mushroom-growing kits from the Sanfrancisco-based company Far West Fungi are her go-to unique gift. While you’re shopping, grab some mushroom jerky too—it’s great to take on hikes.
Buy It: Shiitake Jerky ($9, Far West Fungi)