All the Holidays and Observances in September

Did you know September is Self-Care Awareness Month?

By Emily VanSchmus
August 27, 2021
As summer winds down, we're looking forward to a month full of fall activities—including celebrating the first official day of fall on the 22nd. September kicks off with Labor Day weekend, which you can celebrate by learning the significance of the holiday (hint: it's more than just a three-day weekend!). Later in the month we'll remember 9/11, observe Grandparents Day, and celebrate National Women's Friendship Day. Of course, we're also anxiously awaiting the first day of Autumn (although we can't promise we won't put out the fall decor before September 21).

September is also self-care month, so between all the holidays and celebrations, be sure you're taking some time to rest and recharge with your family before a busy fall that leads into the holiday season.

Monthly Observances in September

  • Baby Safety Month
  • Better Breakfast Month
  • Classical Music Month
  • Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15)
  • International Update Your Resume Month
  • Library Card Sign-Up Month
  • National Little League Month
  • National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
  • National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month
  • National Courtesy Month
  • National Fruit & Veggies Month
  • National Italian Cheese Month
  • National Piano Month
  • National Potato Month
  • National Preparedness Month
  • National Rice Month
  • National Self-Care Awareness Month
  • National Sewing Month
  • National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
  • National Square Dance Month
  • National Suicide Prevention Month
  • Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Awareness Month
  • Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month
  • Save Your Photos Month
  • Whole Grains Month

Weekly Observances in September

  • National Childhood Injury Prevention Week (September 1–7)
  • National Biscuit and Gravy Week (September 5–11)
  • National Suicide Prevention Week (September 5–11)
  • National Waffle Week (September 5–11)
  • National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week (September 7-10)
  • National Days of Prayer and Remembrance (September 10–12)
  • National Assisted Living Week (September 12-18)
  • National Arts in Education Week (September 12–18)
  • National Singles Week (September 19–25)
  • National Indoor Plant Week (September 19–25)
  • National Keep Kids Creative Week (September 19–26)
  • Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week (September 19–25)
  • International Week of the Deaf People (September 20–26)
  • National Fall Foliage Week (September 26–Oct. 2)
  • Banned Books Week (September 26–Oct. 2)

Daily Holidays in September

Wednesday, September 1 

Thursday, September 2

Friday, September 3

  • National College Colors Day
  • National Food Bank Day
  • National Lazy Mom's Day
  • Skyscraper Day
  • U.S. Bowling League Day

Saturday, September 4

Sunday, September 5

Monday, September 6

Tuesday, September 7

Wednesday, September 8

  • International Literacy Day
  • National Ampersand Day
  • Pardon Day

Thursday, September 9

  • National School Picture Day 
  • National Teddy Bear Day
  • National Wiener Schnitzel Day

Friday, September 10

  • National Swap Ideas Day
  • National TV Dinner Day

Saturday, September 11

Sunday, September 12

  • Chocolate Milkshake Day
  • National Day of Encouragement
  • National Grandparents Day
  • National Pet Memorial Day
  • National Video Games Day

Monday, September 13

  • National Bald is Beautiful Day
  • National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
  • National Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day
  • National Peanut Day
  • Roald Dahl Day
  • Uncle Sam Day

Tuesday, September 14

Wednesday, September 15

  • Greenpeace Day
  • Make a Hat Day
  • National Double Cheeseburger Day
  • National Linguine Day
  • National Neonatal Nurses Day
  • National Online Learning Day

Thursday, September 16

Friday, September 17

Saturday, September 18

  • Air Force Birthday
  • Boys' and Girls' Club Day for Kids
  • National Cheeseburger Day
  • National Clean Up Day
  • National Dance Day
  • National Gymnastics Day
  • Responsible Dog Ownership Day

Sunday, September 19

Monday, September 20

Tuesday, September 21

Wednesday, September 22

  • American Business Women's Day
  • Autumnal Equinox Day
  • Elephant Appreciation Day
  • National Ice Cream Cone Day
  • National White Chocolate Day
  • World Car-Free Day

Thursday, September 23

Friday, September 24

  • National Cherries Jubilee Day
  • National Punctuation Day

Saturday, September 25

Sunday, September 26

Monday, September 27

Tuesday, September 28

Wednesday, September 29 

  • Confucius Day
  • National Coffee Day
  • National Veterans of Foreign Wars Day
  • National Women's Health and Fitness Day

Thursday, September 30

