All the Holidays and Observances in September
Did you know September is Self-Care Awareness Month?
As summer winds down, we're looking forward to a month full of fall activities—including celebrating the first official day of fall on the 22nd. September kicks off with Labor Day weekend, which you can celebrate by learning the significance of the holiday (hint: it's more than just a three-day weekend!). Later in the month we'll remember 9/11, observe Grandparents Day, and celebrate National Women's Friendship Day. Of course, we're also anxiously awaiting the first day of Autumn (although we can't promise we won't put out the fall decor before September 21).
September is also self-care month, so between all the holidays and celebrations, be sure you're taking some time to rest and recharge with your family before a busy fall that leads into the holiday season.
Monthly Observances in September
- Baby Safety Month
- Better Breakfast Month
- Classical Music Month
- Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15)
- International Update Your Resume Month
- Library Card Sign-Up Month
- National Little League Month
- National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month
- National Courtesy Month
- National Fruit & Veggies Month
- National Italian Cheese Month
- National Piano Month
- National Potato Month
- National Preparedness Month
- National Rice Month
- National Self-Care Awareness Month
- National Sewing Month
- National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
- National Square Dance Month
- National Suicide Prevention Month
- Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Awareness Month
- Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month
- Save Your Photos Month
- Whole Grains Month
Weekly Observances in September
- National Childhood Injury Prevention Week (September 1–7)
- National Biscuit and Gravy Week (September 5–11)
- National Suicide Prevention Week (September 5–11)
- National Waffle Week (September 5–11)
- National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week (September 7-10)
- National Days of Prayer and Remembrance (September 10–12)
- National Assisted Living Week (September 12-18)
- National Arts in Education Week (September 12–18)
- National Singles Week (September 19–25)
- National Indoor Plant Week (September 19–25)
- National Keep Kids Creative Week (September 19–26)
- Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week (September 19–25)
- International Week of the Deaf People (September 20–26)
- National Fall Foliage Week (September 26–Oct. 2)
- Banned Books Week (September 26–Oct. 2)
Daily Holidays in September
Wednesday, September 1
- National Cherry Popover Day
- National No Rhyme (Nor Reason) Day
Thursday, September 2
- National Blueberry Popsicle Day
- Victory Over Japan (V-J) Day
- World Coconut Day
Friday, September 3
- National College Colors Day
- National Food Bank Day
- National Lazy Mom's Day
- Skyscraper Day
- U.S. Bowling League Day
Saturday, September 4
- Eat an Extra Dessert Day
- National Macadamia Nut Day
- National Tailgating Day
- National Wildlife Day
- World Beard Day
Sunday, September 5
- National Be Late For Something Day
- National Cheese Pizza Day
Monday, September 6
- Coffee Ice Cream Day
- Labor Day
- National Read A Book Day
Tuesday, September 7
- National Beer Lover's Day
- National Salami Day
- Grandma Moses Day
Wednesday, September 8
- International Literacy Day
- National Ampersand Day
- Pardon Day
Thursday, September 9
- National School Picture Day
- National Teddy Bear Day
- National Wiener Schnitzel Day
Friday, September 10
- National Swap Ideas Day
- National TV Dinner Day
Saturday, September 11
- National Make Your Bed Day
- National Hot Cross Bun Day
- Patriot Day (9/11 Remembrance Day)
Sunday, September 12
- Chocolate Milkshake Day
- National Day of Encouragement
- National Grandparents Day
- National Pet Memorial Day
- National Video Games Day
Monday, September 13
- National Bald is Beautiful Day
- National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
- National Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day
- National Peanut Day
- Roald Dahl Day
- Uncle Sam Day
Tuesday, September 14
- Ants on a Log Day
- National Cream Filled Donut Day
- National Eat a Hoagie Day
- National Live Creative Day
- National Parents Day Off
- National Sober Day
Wednesday, September 15
- Greenpeace Day
- Make a Hat Day
- National Double Cheeseburger Day
- National Linguine Day
- National Neonatal Nurses Day
- National Online Learning Day
Thursday, September 16
- The American Legion Day
- Collect Rocks Day
- Mexican Independence Day
- Mayflower Day
- National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day
- National Guacamole Day
- National Step Family Day
- National Working Parents Day
Friday, September 17
- National Apple Dumpling Day
- Constitution Day and Citizenship Day
- National Monte Cristo Day
- National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Saturday, September 18
- Air Force Birthday
- Boys' and Girls' Club Day for Kids
- National Cheeseburger Day
- National Clean Up Day
- National Dance Day
- National Gymnastics Day
- Responsible Dog Ownership Day
Sunday, September 19
- International Talk Like a Pirate Day
- National Butterscotch Pudding Day
- National Women's Friendship Day
- Wife Appreciation Day
Monday, September 20
- National Fried Rice Day
- National Pepperoni Pizza Day
- National String Cheese Day
Tuesday, September 21
- International Day of Peace
- Miniature Golf Day
- National Chai Day
- National Pecan Cookie Day
- World Gratitude Day
Wednesday, September 22
- American Business Women's Day
- Autumnal Equinox Day
- Elephant Appreciation Day
- National Ice Cream Cone Day
- National White Chocolate Day
- World Car-Free Day
Thursday, September 23
- Celebrate Bisexuality Day
- National Checkers Day
- National Great American Pot Pie Day
Friday, September 24
- National Cherries Jubilee Day
- National Punctuation Day
Saturday, September 25
- National Comic Book Day
- National Cooking Day
- National Lobster Day
- National Public Lands Day
Sunday, September 26
- International Daughters Day
- Johnny Appleseed Day
- National Dumpling Day
- National Pancake Day
- Love Note Day
Monday, September 27
- National Chocolate Milk Day
- National Corned Beef Hash Day
- National Family Day
- National Scarf Day
Tuesday, September 28
- National Drink Beer Day
- National Good Neighbor Day
- National Strawberry Cream Pie Day
- National Voter Registration Day
Wednesday, September 29
- Confucius Day
- National Coffee Day
- National Veterans of Foreign Wars Day
- National Women's Health and Fitness Day
Thursday, September 30
- National Chewing Gum Day
- National Hot Mulled Cider Day
- National Love People Day
