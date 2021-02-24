The Story Behind RBG’s Iconic Collars, Plus 5 Styles to Buy for Yourself
Celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring the late Supreme Court justice.
If you're a woman and have ever signed a mortgage, opened a bank account, held a job while pregnant, asked for equal pay, or served on a jury, you can thank Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As we enter Women's History Month, we're reflecting on the accomplishments of the late Supreme Court justice who passed away in September.
Ginsburg—who is better known by her initials, RBG—was a trailblazer for women everywhere. She was only the second female ever appointed to the Supreme Court, and in her 27 years there (during which she also founded the Women's Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union), she made a name for herself fighting for gender equality and women's rights.
Because of RBG, women can sign a mortgage or open a bank account without a male cosigner, and are protected against pay discrimination based on gender. She ruled that women couldn't be discriminated against in the workplace because of pregnancy (a win for working moms everywhere) and fought for women to serve on juries, saying "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made."
The Meaning Behind Her Iconic Collars
First and foremost RBG was known as a champion of women's rights, but she is also known for her iconic collars. She frequently wore collars and statement necklaces over her plain black justice robes—and it turns out, her famous look was more of a statement than a fashion accessory.
In a 2009 interview with the Washington Post, Ginsburg said "You know, the standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show, and the tie," she said. "So Sandra Day O'Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman. So I have many, many collars."
Each of her many collars had a special meaning: She wore her now-famous dissent collar (a black necklace from Banana Republic that was given to her when she was named a 2012 Glamour Woman of the Year) each time she read a dissent from the bench. Her just-as-iconic white crocheted necklace was her "majority opinion collar," which she reserved for occasions where she spoke for the majority of the court.
Because she was so well known for her collars, women across America are donning similar styles in honor of the icon. And what better time than Women's History Month to treat yourself to an RBG-inspired accessory of your own? We've rounded up a few of our favorite picks to help you celebrate in style.
One of RBG’s most notorious collars was a black beaded style from Banana Republic. After her passing, the brand brought back the style and donated a portion of the proceeds in her honor. While they’ve already hit their goal of $500,000 raised for the International Center for Research on Women, the style is still available.
Buy It: Notorious Necklace ($98, Banana Republic)
This screen-printed graphic tee features the iconic crocheted style of RBG’s majority opinion collar, so you can channel her energy at all times (even if it’s just a trip to the grocery store). The shirt comes in 10 sizes, and a portion of the proceeds benefit the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
Buy It: RBG Dissent Collar Shirt ($23, Raygun)
RBG loved a good statement jewelry piece, and so do we. If you’re looking for something a bit more subtle than an actual collar, this pair of drop necklaces still makes a bold point. Plus, half of the profits from each sale are donated to the Baltimore Action Legal Team, the International Refugee Assistance Project, and the Center for Reproductive Rights.
Buy It: Collar Drop Earrings ($20, Etsy)
If you’d rather dress up your walls than your clothing, this art print will help you accessorize with the iconic collars. It’s available in four sizes and you can choose from a variety of framing options so it’s ready to hang when it arrives. Plus, it ships free anywhere in the United States.
Buy It: Dissent Collars Art Print ($22, Etsy)
While RBG was able to easily style a bold collar over her justice robes, a big statement piece isn't as appropriate for other professions. This black and gold pin allows you to wear the iconic style on a sweater, jacket, or even a bag, so you can take it everywhere you go.
Buy It: Dissent Collar Pin ($8, Etsy)
