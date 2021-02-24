The Story Behind RBG’s Iconic Collars, Plus 5 Styles to Buy for Yourself

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're a woman and have ever signed a mortgage, opened a bank account, held a job while pregnant, asked for equal pay, or served on a jury, you can thank Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As we enter Women's History Month, we're reflecting on the accomplishments of the late Supreme Court justice who passed away in September.

Ginsburg—who is better known by her initials, RBG—was a trailblazer for women everywhere. She was only the second female ever appointed to the Supreme Court, and in her 27 years there (during which she also founded the Women's Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union), she made a name for herself fighting for gender equality and women's rights.

Because of RBG, women can sign a mortgage or open a bank account without a male cosigner, and are protected against pay discrimination based on gender. She ruled that women couldn't be discriminated against in the workplace because of pregnancy (a win for working moms everywhere) and fought for women to serve on juries, saying "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made."

Image zoom Credit: Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Meaning Behind Her Iconic Collars

First and foremost RBG was known as a champion of women's rights, but she is also known for her iconic collars. She frequently wore collars and statement necklaces over her plain black justice robes—and it turns out, her famous look was more of a statement than a fashion accessory.

In a 2009 interview with the Washington Post, Ginsburg said "You know, the standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show, and the tie," she said. "So Sandra Day O'Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman. So I have many, many collars."

Each of her many collars had a special meaning: She wore her now-famous dissent collar (a black necklace from Banana Republic that was given to her when she was named a 2012 Glamour Woman of the Year) each time she read a dissent from the bench. Her just-as-iconic white crocheted necklace was her "majority opinion collar," which she reserved for occasions where she spoke for the majority of the court.