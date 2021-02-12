February 17 Is Random Acts of Kindness Day: Here’s How to Participate

It's been almost a full year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and because of the stress and isolation that has come with it, cases of depression and anxiety have nearly tripled since this time last year. There could be no better time to reach out to your friends, family members, and even strangers to bring a little joy to their day—and luckily, we've found the perfect opportunity.

February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, which means we'll be spending the day doing (you guessed it!) random acts of kindness. The holiday was started by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, which was founded in 1995.

The idea is simple: Spend the day doing small acts (like buying a stranger's coffee or plugging all the parking meters downtown) to help make someone's day brighter. Since we're still practicing social distancing, be sure your acts of kindness can be done outdoors or six feet apart from others, and always wear a mask if you're going somewhere outside the home. If you need inspiration for how to spend the day, here are a few of our favorite ideas.

Image zoom Credit: hedidwhat/Getty Images

1. Pay for a Stranger's Coffee

I've been grabbing coffee almost exclusively via drive-through during the pandemic, which is not only safer but also provides the perfect opportunity to make a stranger's day. Next time you pull up to the pick-up window, ask if you can pay for the car behind you as well.

2. Leave Knit Scarves Around Town

While it is technically almost spring, many parts of the country are still experiencing snowstorms and polar vortex-level cold fronts. If you've picked up knitting or crochet as a quarantine hobby, use your skills to knit hats, scarves, mittens, and other cold-weather essentials. When you have a few done, tie them to light posts or leave them at bus stops for those in need.

3. Drop Off Supplies at a Shelter

While you may not feel comfortable volunteering in person at a local shelter, there are still plenty of ways to help out. Call your local food bank, animal shelter, or other local nonprofit organization and ask what their biggest needs are. Then place a grocery pick-up order and arrange a time to drop off the supplies.

4. Send a Sweet Text

The simplest acts of kindness don't require a lot of time (or money). Make a list of 5-10 people you haven't reached out to in a while, and send them each a personalized text letting them know you're thinking of them. You never know who may be in need of a few words of encouragement.

5. Clean Up a Local Park

If you live in an area with warmer weather, take your act of kindness outside! Grab a pair of gloves and a few trash bags and spend the afternoon cleaning up local parks or recreational areas.

6. Write a Letter to a Stranger

One of the easiest ways to impact someone on this holiday is to sign up to write letters to strangers. The organization More Love Letters provides new names and addresses each month, so you can write a personalized note to individuals who have been identified as needing a bit of extra encouragement. The best part is that once you sign up, you'll receive a new list on the first of every month, so you can continue making a difference all year long.

7. Donate Books to Your Local Library

A cold winter afternoon is the perfect time to go through your stash of books and sort out the ones you don't need anymore. Once you have a good-sized stack, call your local library and arrange a time to drop off the books for someone else to enjoy.

8. Offer to Make a Grocery Run

While many of us have our grocery pick-up routine down to a science by this point in the pandemic, it can still be a stressful ordeal for older seniors or other homebound individuals. If you know anyone who could benefit from a no-contact grocery run, call and ask what you can pick up for them, then coordinate a time to drop it on their doorstep. Don't forget to wear a mask!

9. Buy Supplies for a Local Teacher

Whether they're teaching virtually or in-person, many teachers are struggling with the changes that have come with the pandemic. Many of them have had to provide two sets of materials: One to use at home on virtual days, and one to use in the classroom. And oftentimes, these materials come out of a teacher's own pocket. The website, Donors Choose, can help you find registered teachers in your area—you'll be able to order supplies from their classroom or donate funds for them to purchase their own materials.

10. Clear a Neighbor's Walkway