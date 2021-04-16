Traditions and Family: The Meaningful Ways This Food Blogger Observes Ramadan

Yumna Jawad, the founder of Feel Good Foodie, shares her favorite family recipes for celebrating the holy month at home.

Every year, well actually, every lunar calendar to be precise (which is about 354 days), Muslims around the world observe the month of Ramadan. Ramadan is a holy month where all Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and abstain from eating and drinking. It's a spiritual month meant for prayer, reflection, and connection with God and one's community.

Because the Islamic calendar follows a lunar calendar, Ramadan falls at a different time of year, every year. In the United States, Ramadan begins around April 13, 2021, and ends on May 12, 2021. Because of this, Muslims around the world can observe throughout different parts of the year—whether it's the longest summer days or the shortest winter days.

women sitting at counter The author, Yumna Jawad, Founder and CEO of Feel Good Foodie. | Credit: Yumna Jawad

I grew up in a Muslim home in a small town in Sierra Leone, Africa, near the mosque. I loved hearing the call to prayer every night when it was time to break the fast. It was an acknowledgment of the end of a long, tiring day when everyone gathered together for iftar (the sunset meal eaten at the end of the fast) with their family.

There are many reasons why Muslims fast. It's a chance to reset our body, but also reset our mind and soul. It teaches self-discipline by abstaining from food and drink for a long duration of time. It opens our heart to empathize with others and encourage acts of generosity in one's community. Like a fast of any kind, the end result is a stronger will and deeper patience.

While we observe the month of Ramadan by fasting, food plays a big part through three key moments: Suhoor (suhur), Iftar (if-tar), and Eid Al Fitr (eid-ul-fitr). My website, Feel Good Foodie, has many resources including this guide to celebrating Ramadan along with some trusted family recipes traditionally enjoyed during the month. Here is a breakdown of the three meals.

plate of Manakeesh Jawad likes to begin her day with homemade Zaatar Manakeesh. | Credit: Yumna Jawad

Suhoor

This is the meal eaten before the start of the fast to prepare our bodies for the day ahead without food or drink. While it's difficult getting up before the sun rises, this meal nourishes our bodies to give us the strength and endurance to fast until the sun sets. Here are three staple recipes I love for suhoor.

bowl of lentil soup Crushed lentil soup is a popular Ramadan recipe. | Credit: Yumna Jawad

Iftar

This is the meal eaten to break the fast. Usually, throughout the day I crave so many different foods. I try to plan ahead to have a well-balanced meal that includes protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. Here is what a typical iftar looks like for me.

plate of chicken kafta Chicken Kafta is a common main course for Ramadan. | Credit: Yumna Jawad

Eid

At the end of the 30-day fast, Muslims have a huge celebration known as Eid Al Fitr, which translates to Festival of Breaking the Fast. This is a time for visiting the Mosque for a special holiday prayer, wearing new outfits, gifting loved ones, and feasting with friends and family. There's lots of food involved in celebrating with any and all kinds of dishes including plenty of desserts!