14 Quotes from LGBTQ+ Activists to Know During Pride Month—and Always

"I believe that telling our stories, first to ourselves and then to one another and the world, is a revolutionary act. It is an act that can be met with hostility, exclusion, and violence. It can also lead to love, understanding, transcendence, and community. I hope that my being real with you will help empower you to step into who you are and encourage you to share yourself with those around you." — Janet Mock, transgender rights activist, writer, TV host, director, and producer