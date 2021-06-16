LGBTQ+ Authors to Support During Pride Month and Beyond

Diversity in literature is vital to our culture. It helps us see things from another's perspective. Unfortunately, many LGBTQ+ authors have been underrepresented in literature. So this Pride Month we're highlighting dynamic authors from the LGBTQ+ community. From coming-of-age memoirs to captivating novels, here are eight queers authors and their latest books you should get to know. Have one of these captivating reads shipping right to your door.