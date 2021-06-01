What Is Pride Month? Learn the Important History Behind the Annual Celebration

American gay rights activist Frank Kameny (1925 – 2011), second in line, protesting with others outside the White House on Armed Forces Day, Washington DC, US, 15th May 1965.

Beginning of the U.S. Movement

In pre-colonial America, people who today would be labeled under the LGBTQ+ umbrella were often accepted and even revered in their communities. When Europeans arrived, they brought anti-LGBTQ+ laws and beliefs with them, beginning the need for a liberation movement.

A German immigrant founded the first queer rights group in the U.S. in 1924. Other larger, more active groups began in the 1950s, like the Mattachine Society in 1951 and the Daughters of Bilitis in 1955. These and other groups started carrying out public actions for gay and lesbian rights in the 1960s, like marching in picket lines with pro-gay hand-lettered signs.