What Is Pride Month? Learn the Important History Behind the Annual Celebration
There is a rich history behind the month-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
June 1 kicks off the 30 days of Pride Month, a celebratory time often associated with balloon arches, thumping techno, and bar crawls. While Pride may seem like it's all colorful parades and parties, there is a significant history behind the yearly celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The meaning behind it and the way it is observed goes much deeper than a shot glass.
For over fifty years, Pride Month has taken on immense meaning around the world. Which events are celebrated, when they're celebrated, the language used to describe them, and just about every aspect is ever-evolving. To understand how we got to the modern parade of rainbow floats, we have to go back to the beginning.
Read on to learn more about the beginnings of Pride in the United States including why it's observed in June, how the pandemic has impacted the celebration, and how you can support this year.
Beginning of the U.S. Movement
In pre-colonial America, people who today would be labeled under the LGBTQ+ umbrella were often accepted and even revered in their communities. When Europeans arrived, they brought anti-LGBTQ+ laws and beliefs with them, beginning the need for a liberation movement.
A German immigrant founded the first queer rights group in the U.S. in 1924. Other larger, more active groups began in the 1950s, like the Mattachine Society in 1951 and the Daughters of Bilitis in 1955. These and other groups started carrying out public actions for gay and lesbian rights in the 1960s, like marching in picket lines with pro-gay hand-lettered signs.
The First Riots
These early gay rights groups were often segregated by race, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. The picket lines and other protests aimed to portray gay people as respectable and professional, “just like everybody else.” Meanwhile, those who didn’t fit this image clashed with police whenever their spaces were raided. Some of the first riots for transgender rights happened in 1959 Los Angeles and 1966 San Francisco when trans women and drag queens fought back against attempted arrests.
The Stonewall Rebellion
The undisputed watershed moment in the U.S. movement for LGBTQ+ rights was the Stonewall Rebellion that started on June 28, 1969. The Stonewall Inn was a queer bar in New York City that was routinely raided by police since queer bars (and queer existence) were illegal. On this night, patrons of the bar resisted arrest. This uprising was a turning point, though gay activists with an assimilationist approach disapproved.
The Stonewall Inn is still a queer bar operating in its original location today. In 2016, the Stonewall National Monument became the first-ever U.S. National Monument dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community's history.
The First Liberation March
The first Pride parade as we know it today was a celebration of the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots on June 28, 1970. It was called the “Christopher Street Liberation Day March,” named for the street the Stonewall Inn is on. It drew thousands of marchers (many more than organizers expected) to Greenwich Village. There were no floats, no rainbow apparel (the rainbow flag wouldn’t be invented until 1978), just a sea of queer people with homemade signs. The same police who had arrested them for existing a year earlier were now there to protect them, though with their backs to the marchers. Other cities like Los Angeles and Boston held their own marches at the end of June 1970.
Evolution in the 1970s
The word “pride” began to be associated with some of the annual liberation marches to counter the shaming of queer people, though march titles varied from year to year and city to city throughout the 1970s.
The marches grew each year, but fighting within the LGBTQ+ community complicated who these marches “belonged” to. At the 1973 New York City rally, Sylvia Rivera, a prominent trans activist who was a Stonewall rioter, was physically kept from the stage and booed when she spoke about trans rights. White gay men had much of the power in the movement's organizations and marches, despite trans women of color being some of the important leaders of the Stonewall Rebellion.
In 1978, the first rainbow flag was unveiled at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade. Rainbow flags became a common sight at the events each year after that, as liberation marches evolved into Pride parades.
Modern Clashes
The first corporate sponsors of early Pride parades were alcohol and tobacco companies. Today many corporations sponsor Pride Month parties in exchange for branding opportunities like having floats in a parade. The corporatization of Pride is a point of debate within the LGBTQ+ community since the sponsored parties are so removed from the liberation marches of 50 years ago.
The involvement of police at Pride is another point of contention. Given that the Stonewall Rebellion was an uprising against police harassment, the large and visible police presence at Pride is controversial. This year, New York City’s Pride has decided to ban uniformed police from marching in their parade.
Pride During the Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Pride celebrations like any large gatherings. In 2020, many Pride parades were officially canceled but thousands still took to the streets in marches for Black lives to replace what had been planned. Many Pride events will still be virtual or pared down in 2021, hoping to come back at full scale in 2022. Whether the trend towards returning to activist roots will fundamentally change how Pride is celebrated going forward is yet to be seen. For now, some cities like New York City have two separate gatherings; one official Pride parade with floats and one activist liberation march. Many cities have annual Black Prides, Trans Prides, and other Pride celebrations for specific communities.
How You Can Participate in Pride
Everyone is generally welcome at Pride celebrations, but people not from the LGBTQ+ community should be mindful of the space they're coming into. For many LGBTQ+ people, Pride is the one day of the year they come out into the streets en masse to be openly themselves within their community.
A positive way for allies to honor Pride is to show support for the community through a donation to an LGBTQ+ cause, such as:
- Family Equality (advocacy and resources for LGBTQ+ families)
- GLSEN (resources for LGBTQ+ K-12 students)
- Immigration Equality (advocacy and resources for LGBTQ+ immigrants)
- Lambda Legal (litigation for LGBTQ+ equality)
- LGBTQ Freedom Fund (bail fund for LGBTQ+ incarcerated people)
- National Center for Lesbian Rights (advocacy and resources for LGBTQ+ rights)
- National LGBTQ Task Force (advocacy and resources for LGBTQ+ rights)
- Sylvia Rivera Law Project (legal assistance for trans people)
- The Marsha P. Johnson Institute (advocacy for Black trans people)
- The Okra Project (home-made meals for Black trans people)
- The Trevor Project (suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth)
- Trans Lifeline (peer support for trans people)
- Transgender Law Center (legal assistance for trans people)
