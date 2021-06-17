For These LGBTQ+ Creatives, Home Is a Source of Pride and Celebration

We all know the deep comfort that comes from lounging on a favorite pillow or nestling into the favorite corner of your couch-but the notion of comfort is more than the tangible aspect of a fluffy pillow or cozy chair. Home, and the comfort it brings, can mean everything from a place to slow down when the world tells you to hurry or a place where trends are not followed but created. In our homes, we can uphold a daily commitment to affirm who we are and who we're constantly becoming-in how we use plants to create rest or color to declare our joy. To celebrate the exuberance of Pride Month, I spoke with three of the food and lifestyle world's biggest influences to learn more about how they celebrate themselves and their identities in the places they've made home. And along the way, we've been reminded of the joy and richness that comes with making a place for yourself in a world that rarely does so. No exceptions, no obligations, just joy.