10 LGTBQ+-Owned Beauty Brands to Support This June (and the Rest of the Year)

June means more than just backyard barbecues, days at the pool, and tropical cocktails; it's Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. This month is incredibly important to honor those who have been discriminated against and to encourage people to live life being their authentic selves. There are many ways to support the LGTBQ+ community including donating to a local or national organization, and if you're a beauty lover, one way you can show your support is by purchasing products from an LGTBQ+-owned beauty brand.
Every one of these brands was founded by a member of the LGTBQ+ community, plus each company makes quality products. You'll notice that most of these brands, which offer haircare, skincare, makeup, and more, focus on clean, ethical ingredients, and a handful also donate to LGTBQ+ organizations. Some of these businesses are probably familiar to you, but there are likely others that you haven't shopped from before. Scroll through the list below to learn more about the brands (and check out product recommendations) to shop now.
NOTO
Founded by makeup artist Gloria Noto, Noto is a gender-fluid cosmetic line that features clean, vegan, and cruelty-free products. For every sale of the company's agender oil-which can be used on your hair and body-a percentage of the sales goes to vulnerable communities, the arts and the environment, and organizations such as The Okra Project, a resource for Black Trans people, and The Trevor Project, the leading organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention to LGTBQ youth.
Buy It: Agender Oil ($44, NOTO)
Fluide
This pretty and pink polish, which is also deemed 7-free, is made by Fluide, a small cosmetics company in Brooklyn, New York, co-founded by Isabella Giancarlo. Fluide features products that are all vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free for all "skin shades and gender expressions."
Buy It: 7-Free Nail Polish in Gala Cafe ($15, Fluide)
W3ll People
Another good-for-you brand on this list is the sustainability-minded company W3ll People, co-founded by makeup artist Shirley Pinkson. All of the items on this site are clean, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Plus, more than 35 products are certified by The Environmental Working Group, a non-profit organization that works to reform chemical safety and agricultural laws. This natural (and affordable) palette is perfect for creating subtle day looks and dramatic night eyes.
Buy It: Nudist Eyeshadow Palette - 2 ($19, W3ll People)
Malin + Goetz
Power couple Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz are behind this New York City-based brand. The company offers skin care, hair care, fragrances, and candles on the site that are safe for sensitive skin. The moisturizing shampoo is especially ideal for dry or color-treated hair.
Buy It: Moisturizing Shampoo ($28, Malin + Goetz)
Flower Beauty
Drew Barrymore (who also has some stylish cookware) is the creator behind this affordable beauty brand. This top-rated mascara, which is vegan and cruelty-free, lengthens and adds volume to lashes.
Buy It: Warrior Princess Mascara ($10, Flower Beauty)
Alder New Yrok
Hydrate your face with this soothing serum from Alder New York, an inclusive skincare company founded by Nina Zilkaʼs and David Kraus. All of the products, including this daily serum that reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, are made with clean ingredients.
Buy It: Everyday Face Serum ($36, Alder New York)
Volition
Volition, a certified clean and cruelty-free brand co-founded by Brandy Hoffman, is unique as it takes ideas from customers on possible new products. This hard-working sunscreen, made by Aja A., protects your skin from harmful rays, is ultra-breathable, and has a luminous finish.
Buy It: Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50 ($35, Volition)
Boy Smells
The popular (and celebrity-approved) candle company Boy Smells is co-founded by business and real-life partners Matthew Herman and David Kien. The company works to make products that embrace "masculine and feminine simultaneously," according to the site. With every purchase of this candle, which smells like rose petals, saffron, cassis, leather, cedarwood, and amber, 10% of the prices will go to The Trevor Project.
Buy It: Pride Rosalita ($39, Boy Smells)
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics, founded by Frank Toskan and Frank Angelo, has been giving back to those in need for decades. Since 1994, MAC has given more than $500 million to HIV/AIDS organizations through its VIVA GLAM campaign. When you purchase a VIVA GLAM lipstick, like this brownish-plum shade, 100% of the funds are donated to local organizations supporting women and girls, the LGBTQIA+ community, and those living or affected by HIV/AIDS.
Buy It: Viva Glam III Lipstick ($35, MAC Cosmetics)
Trixie Cosmetics
Any RuPaul Drag Race fans will love Trixie Cosmetics, founded by queen Trixie Mattel. This bright pink loose glitter is safe for your eyes and will instantly glam up any look. (Especially if you're heading to a local Pride parade.)
Buy It: Flamingo Glitter ($10, Trixie Cosmetics)