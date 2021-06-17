10 LGTBQ+-Owned Beauty Brands to Support This June (and the Rest of the Year)

Every one of these brands was founded by a member of the LGTBQ+ community, plus each company makes quality products. You'll notice that most of these brands, which offer haircare, skincare, makeup, and more, focus on clean, ethical ingredients, and a handful also donate to LGTBQ+ organizations. Some of these businesses are probably familiar to you, but there are likely others that you haven't shopped from before. Scroll through the list below to learn more about the brands (and check out product recommendations) to shop now.