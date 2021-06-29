15 LGBTQ+ Small Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond

June is Pride Month and chances are you've seen at least a handful of businesses' logos that have changed to a rainbow design. At first glance, you might think this means that the brand is an LGBTQ+-friendly company to support, and you want to get behind it. But consider this: Many of these companies are not queer-owned, and while they might employ people in the LGBTQ+ community, they don't all necessarily support queer causes during the other 11 months of the year. If you're thinking about where to spend your money this month, consider supporting freelance artists and small businesses.