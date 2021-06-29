15 LGBTQ+ Small Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond
June is Pride Month and chances are you've seen at least a handful of businesses' logos that have changed to a rainbow design. At first glance, you might think this means that the brand is an LGBTQ+-friendly company to support, and you want to get behind it. But consider this: Many of these companies are not queer-owned, and while they might employ people in the LGBTQ+ community, they don't all necessarily support queer causes during the other 11 months of the year. If you're thinking about where to spend your money this month, consider supporting freelance artists and small businesses.
One of the best ways to support members of the LGBTQ+ community people is to be intentional with your spending. If you want and are able to buy some new clothes, home goods, or art this month, consider doing so at LGBTQ+-owned brands that make their products with the community in mind. Here are some of my favorite shops.
Below is a little bit about each of the businesses and artists I plan to support this month. This list just scratches the surface of people who deserve your support during Pride, and of course, the rest of the year.
Related Items
Bianca Designs
Owned by queer Latinx designer Bianca Negron, Bianca Designs makes a line of playful accessories and clothes. Try adding a "future is inclusive" pin or "queer magic" patch to your plain jeans or denim jacket.
Buy It: Inclusive Rainbow Pride Pin ($12, Bianca Designs)
Ludi Leiva
This Guatemalan-Slovak visual artist and illustrator focuses her work on featuring women "of all shapes, colors, sizes, and identities." Her shop reopens at the end of June, so save some of those Pride Month funds and keep the love coming in July!
Pridelips
This shop is here for all your body scrub, rainbow earrings, and lip gloss needs—especially if those needs include celebrating transgender pride and more. All of the color combinations, all of the pride!
Buy It: Rainbow Lip Gloss Bundle ($13, Etsy)
Wildfang
What began in a studio apartment in Portland, Oregon, has turned into a business with two storefronts—one in Portland and one in Los Angeles—that reimagines gender norms. Over the years, the brand has donated $500,000 to causes such as the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and more. If you're into patterned blazers that look fierce and reject the gender binary, this is the place for you.
Buy It: The Essential Short Sleeve Coverall ($188, Wildfang)
Pride Asylum
Know someone who started using they/them pronouns during the pandemic and want to celebrate them at your first post-quarantine get-together? This Etsy shop has plenty of jewelry options that will make your favorite people feel proud of and accepted for who they are.
Buy It: Bold Pronoun Bracelet ($20, Etsy)
Otherwild
This "queer-identified woman-owned store" was founded in 2012. Otherwild features artists and designers who believe in producing ethically sourced goods. You can get everything from jumpsuits and dresses to mugs and home goods.
Buy It: Dina No Bud Vase ($32, Otherwild)
Rebirth Garments
Fashion has made a lot of strides when it comes to gender expression, but there are still very few brands that strive to make gender exploration safe for everyone. Rebirth Garments' mission focuses on making transgender and disabled communities feel seen.
Buy It: Blue Wavey Print Swim Skirt ($40, Etsy)
Fluide
Fluide is a vegan, cruelty-free cosmetic line designed for all skin shades and gender expressions. Fluide's bright and glittery products include lipstick, nail polish, and mascara.
Buy It: Liquid Lipstick ($16, Fluide)
Junebug and Darlin
Junebug and Darlin's Pride collection has just about any phrase—including pronouns—that you could possibly want to cross-stitch. Each kit includes everything you'll need to get started including a hoop, fabric, needles, and thread.
Buy It: You Are Enough Kit ($45, Junebug and Darlin)
Honestly Abe
If you're into quirky, whimsical, irreverent humor, this Maine-based illustrator's work is for you. Browse through adorable drawings of bears, opossums, and other animals.
Buy It: Self-Care Bear ($15, Etsy)
Dapper Boi
Dapper Boi provides clothes for all bodies of all genders and sizes—and they look good, too. The brand was founded by married couple Vicky and Charisse Pasche, who know what it feels like to walk into a store and feel frustrated by the options. At Dapper Boi, you can find clothes that fit your gender expression and your body.
Buy It: Blue Suede Bomber Jacket ($79, Dapper Boi)
Fabulously Feminist
This eco-friendly shop is filled with poster prints, tote bags, mugs, and more. Each design is filled with colorful floral motifs and inspiring messages. The shop has more than 8,000 5-star reviews and offers free shipping for many items.
Buy It: Large Tote Bag ($30, Etsy)
The Little Gay Shop
This sweet shop features artists who make inclusive and hilarious art. You can shop by each artist to get your new favorite t-shirt, patch, hat, sticker, or card.
Buy It: Y'all Means All Print ($18, The Little Gay Shop)
HumanKind Swimwear
Who else hates combing through bikini options that don't feel like they belong on your body? This swimwear brand has a wide range of options that feel good on all shapes and sizes.
Buy It: Pride Swim Trunks ($72, HumanKind Swim)
Dfrntpigeon
This brand is definitely one to support this month—and always. It's run by the marginalized youth of Portland who collaborates with local queer artists every year for Pride. This is the shop to go to if your Pride Month closet doesn't have a bodysuit supporting disability inclusivity.
Buy It: EveryBODY Bodysuit ($36, Dfrntpigeon)