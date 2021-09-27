Michaels Just Released a Colorful Día de los Muertos Collection
Día de los Muertos, commonly known as Day of the Dead, begins November 1. The holiday is a time to remember loved ones who have passed on, but it's not a sad day—rather, a celebration of life filled with vibrant colors and joyful memories. And this year, you can get a head-start on holiday prep with Michaels' gorgeous new Día de los Muertos collection.
The colorful line of products features everything you need to celebrate Day of the Dead: Bright floral decorations, cookie decorating kits for tasty treats, and sentimental ways to display loved ones' photos. No matter how you plan to observe the holiday, Michaels has all the products you need—and we've got plenty of thoughtful ideas for how to celebrate at home this year.
- Festive Skeleton Frames: Decorated Photo Frame
- Best Kids Activity: Day of the Dead Cookie Kit
- Sweetest Animal Decor: Tabletop Animal Decor
- Best Skeletons: 9-Inch Skeleton Figurines
Here are a few of our favorite products from the collection to help you hold your own Day of the Dead celebration.
Festive Skeleton Frames: Decorated Photo Frame
Because Day of the Dead is all about celebrating loved ones who have passed on, it's common to create an altar where you can display photos and light candles for them. This decorative photo frame holds a traditional 4x6-inch photo and is a colorful way to remember your loved one.
Best Kids Activity: Day of the Dead Cookie Kit
Get the kids involved with the holiday with this cookie-decorating kit. Decorate the classic sugar skull shape (which is an iconic design element of the holiday) with bright frosting, then leave the treats out at the altars of each loved one.
Sweetest Animal Decor: Tabletop Animal Decor
It's common for people to remember pets on Day of the Dead as well, and Michaels' collection features four figurines, shaped like a cat, dog, owl, and rabbit.
Best Skeletons: 9-Inch Skeleton Figurines
These festive skeleton figurines will help you decorate just about anywhere! Whether you're gathering in the kitchen, living room, or somewhere else in the home, you can set the little guys on a shelf, counter, or even on a stack of books.