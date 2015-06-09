Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For a fun springtime tradition, make a colorful handmade May Day basket, fill it with candy or flowers, and set it on a neighbor's porch.

On the first of May, sneak up to a neighbor's front door and surprise him or her with a cute basket filled with a fresh flower arrangement, candy, or small gift. The trick is not to get caught while doing it—or according to May Day basket tradition, you're supposed to get a kiss. May Day baskets history dates back to the 19th century and references to May Basket Day can be found in literature from that time. Whether you make May Day baskets for neighbors or friends, we tell you what goes in our DIY baskets and give you a few ideas to make your own.

May Day Flower Baskets

Looking for easy May Day basket ideas? Upcycle a berry basket from the grocery store into a sweet gift. Simply print our free DIY May basket tags and glue them to a cardboard or wooden berry basket. Fill the homemade May Day baskets with fresh cut flowers or candy. Add a piece of patterned wrapping paper under the tags for an extra pop of color.

Paper Flower May Day Cards

This handmade May Day card is the perfect way to use up leftover scrapbook paper ($3, Etsy) or tissue paper. Use our template to create an oversized tissue paper flower. Attach your finished flower to a piece of cut patterned paper with washi tape. Add a sweet message, and you're done!

May Day Paper Cones

Roll a piece of pretty patterned scrapbook paper into a cone shape and secure it with tape. Punch two holes on opposite sides of the opening, and thread a colorful ribbon ($8, Etsy) through them so you can hang your May Day basket on a doorknob. Gently fill with fresh spring flowers or lightweight candy.

Editor's Tip: Use the same technique to make a paper plate May Day basket. Simple swap the scrapbook paper for a plate.

May Day Gift Tags

These adorable gift toppers are filled with stunning dried flower petals. To create, simply cut a square gift tag with a smaller square cut from the center. Fill a transparent bag with dried petals ($4, Hobby Lobby) and tape to the back of the tag. Attach to your May Day gift and add our free printable tag.

May Day Mason Jars

This May Day basket craft is as easy as they come! Simply fill a small Mason jar with fresh flowers. Add a piece of leather cord and tie on our free printable gift tags. Use blooms in spring colors like pinks, purples, and pale greens.

More May Day Basket Ideas:

Try making May Day baskets from items you already have around the house.

Hammer holes in the sides of a tin can, run twine or ribbon through each hole, and knot each end inside. Fill with treats.

Fill a strawberry basket that's been rinsed off with small candy pieces; tie a ribbon or piece of string to both ends to hang your basket.

Cover an empty whipped topping tub with colorful scrapbook paper, punch two holes on either side and make a hanger by running twine through the holes. Fill with flowers.

What to Put in Your May Day Basket:

Once you know how to make a May Day basket, you need to fill it! Try one of these festive ideas.