14 Juneteenth Quotes to Help You Observe the Holiday

Every year, June 19 marks Juneteenth , a day of remembrance of the African American culture, specifically Emancipation Day. On June 19, 1865, General Order No. 3 was read by Union General Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas. The order informed enslaved Africans in America that they were free.

There are several ways to celebrate the holiday, no matter how much you do (or don't) already know. Start a book, watch a documentary, and spend the day listening and learning about what the day means to the Black community. As you reflect on the history of Juneteenth, these powerful statements from leaders throughout history will help you commemorate the holiday.