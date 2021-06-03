7 Black-Owned Candle Companies to Shop This Month

Cantrip Candles

If you are or know an avid gamer, then the evolution of Cantrip Candles is a great story. The Black-owned candle company was started by Christoff Visscher after he realized the candles he had at home didn't put off enough scent during game nights. Today, each Cantrip candle is hand-poured in small batches. Choose from simple but beautifully packaged soy wax varieties with names like The Library with parchment and wood notes and A Walk in the Woods with scents of pine and sandalwood.

Buy It: A Walk in the Woods Candle ($34, Cantrip Candles)