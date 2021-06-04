All the Holidays and Observances in June

Here's when to celebrate Father's Day, Pride, Juneteenth, and more.

By Emily VanSchmus
June 04, 2021
June marks the official start of summer, and the month is full of all kinds of holidays. Whether you're observing Pride Month, Juneteenth, Father's Day, or all three, there are plenty of ways to celebrate in June.

Embrace the changing season by celebrating Global Running Day and World Bicycle Day, then get back into baking by spending National Hazelnut Cake Day, National Gingerbread Day, and National Strawberry Shortcake Day in the kitchen.

We're also spending the month observing more serious holidays: Learn about the history of Pride month and how you can be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Set aside some time to educate yourself on the history of Juneteenth and choose a meaningful way to celebrate the holiday this year.

And of course, come June 20 we'll be showering the dads in our lives with breakfast in bed, thoughtful gifts, and homemade cards for Father's Day. Here's our full list of monthly, weekly, and daily holidays observed in June.

Monthly Observances in June

Weekly Observances in June 

  • Bed Bug Awareness Week (June 6-12)
  • National Business Etiquette Week (June 6-12)
  • National Flag Week (June 13-19)
  • National Nursing Assistants Week (June 17-24)
  • Lightning Safety Awareness Week (June 20-26)
  • National Pollinator Week (June 21-27)

Daily Holidays in June 

Tuesday, June 1

Wednesday, June 2

  • Global Running Day
  • National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day

Thursday, June 3

Friday, June 4

Saturday, June 5

  • Belmont Stakes Horse Race
  • HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day
  • National Gingerbread Day
  • National Ketchup Day
  • National Trails Day
  • World Environment Day

Sunday, June 6

  • D-Day
  • National Cancer Survivors Day
  • National Yo-Yo Day

Monday, June 7

Tuesday, June 8

  • Call Your Doctor Day
  • National Best Friend Day
  • National Caribbean-American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
  • World Oceans Day

Wednesday, June 9

  • International Archives Day

Thursday, June 10

Friday, June 11

Saturday, June 12

Sunday, June 13

Monday, June 14

Tuesday, June 15

  • National Lobster Day
  • National Prune Day
  • Native American Citizenship Day
  • Nature Photography Day

Wednesday, June 16

Thursday, June 17

Friday, June 18

Saturday, June 19

Sunday, June 20

  • American Eagle Day
  • Father's Day
  • First Day of Summer
  • Longest Day of the Year
  • National Ice Cream Soda Day
  • National Vanilla Milkshake Day
  • World Refugee Day

Monday, June 21

  • International Day of Yoga
  • National Selfie Day
  • World Music Day

Tuesday, June 22

Wednesday, June 23

  • International Widows' Day
  • National Pink Day
  • Public Service Day

Thursday, June 24

  • Full Strawberry Moon
  • National Bomb Pop Day
  • National Handshake Day

Friday, June 25

  • National Food Truck Day
  • Take Your Dog to Work Day

Saturday, June 26

Sunday, June 27

Monday, June 28

  • International Lightning Safety Day
  • National Tapioca Day

Tuesday, June 29

  • International Day of the Tropics
  • National Camera Day
  • Saint Peter and Paul Day

Wednesday, June 30

  • Asteroid Day
  • World Social Media Day

