All the Holidays and Observances in June
Here's when to celebrate Father's Day, Pride, Juneteenth, and more.
June marks the official start of summer, and the month is full of all kinds of holidays. Whether you're observing Pride Month, Juneteenth, Father's Day, or all three, there are plenty of ways to celebrate in June.
Embrace the changing season by celebrating Global Running Day and World Bicycle Day, then get back into baking by spending National Hazelnut Cake Day, National Gingerbread Day, and National Strawberry Shortcake Day in the kitchen.
We're also spending the month observing more serious holidays: Learn about the history of Pride month and how you can be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Set aside some time to educate yourself on the history of Juneteenth and choose a meaningful way to celebrate the holiday this year.
And of course, come June 20 we'll be showering the dads in our lives with breakfast in bed, thoughtful gifts, and homemade cards for Father's Day. Here's our full list of monthly, weekly, and daily holidays observed in June.
Monthly Observances in June
- Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month
- Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
- Cancer From the Sun Month
- Cataract Awareness Month
- Georgia Blueberry Month
- Great Outdoors Month
- LGBTQ+ Pride Month
- Men's Health Month
- National Camping Month
- National Candy Month
- National Caribbean-American Heritage Month
- National Dairy Alternative Month
- National Dairy Month
- National Firework Safety Month
- National Iced Tea Month
- National Rose Month
- National Safety Month
- National Soul Food Month
- Perennial Gardening Month
- PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Month
- Student Safety Month
Weekly Observances in June
- Bed Bug Awareness Week (June 6-12)
- National Business Etiquette Week (June 6-12)
- National Flag Week (June 13-19)
- National Nursing Assistants Week (June 17-24)
- Lightning Safety Awareness Week (June 20-26)
- National Pollinator Week (June 21-27)
Daily Holidays in June
Tuesday, June 1
- Go Barefoot Day
- National Hazelnut Cake Day
- National Nail Polish Day
- National Olive Day
- National Pen Pal Day
- Say Something Nice Day
Wednesday, June 2
- Global Running Day
- National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day
Thursday, June 3
- National Chocolate Macaroon Day
- National Egg Day
- World Bicycle Day
Friday, June 4
- National Cheese Day
- National Cognac Day
- National Donut Day
- National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Saturday, June 5
- Belmont Stakes Horse Race
- HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day
- National Gingerbread Day
- National Ketchup Day
- National Trails Day
- World Environment Day
Sunday, June 6
- D-Day
- National Cancer Survivors Day
- National Yo-Yo Day
Monday, June 7
Tuesday, June 8
- Call Your Doctor Day
- National Best Friend Day
- National Caribbean-American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- World Oceans Day
Wednesday, June 9
- International Archives Day
Thursday, June 10
- National Iced Tea Day
- Solar Eclipse
Friday, June 11
Saturday, June 12
- National Peanut Butter Cookie Day
- World Day Against Child Labor
Sunday, June 13
- International Albinism Awareness Day
- Race Unity Day
- Sewing Machine Day
Monday, June 14
- Children's Day
- Flag Day
- National Bourbon Day
- National Strawberry Shortcake Day
- World Blood Donor Day
Tuesday, June 15
- National Lobster Day
- National Prune Day
- Native American Citizenship Day
- Nature Photography Day
Wednesday, June 16
Thursday, June 17
- National Apple Strudel Day
- National Mascot Day
Friday, June 18
- International Picnic Day
- National Career Nursing Assistants Day
- National Flip Flop Day
Saturday, June 19
- International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict
- Juneteenth
- Last Day of Spring
- National Martini Day
- World Juggling Day
Sunday, June 20
- American Eagle Day
- Father's Day
- First Day of Summer
- Longest Day of the Year
- National Ice Cream Soda Day
- National Vanilla Milkshake Day
- World Refugee Day
Monday, June 21
- International Day of Yoga
- National Selfie Day
- World Music Day
Tuesday, June 22
Wednesday, June 23
- International Widows' Day
- National Pink Day
- Public Service Day
Thursday, June 24
- Full Strawberry Moon
- National Bomb Pop Day
- National Handshake Day
Friday, June 25
- National Food Truck Day
- Take Your Dog to Work Day
Saturday, June 26
- International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
- National Chocolate Pudding Day
Sunday, June 27
- National HIV Testing Day
- National Ice Cream Cake Day
- National Sunglasses Day
- PTSD Awareness Day
Monday, June 28
- International Lightning Safety Day
- National Tapioca Day
Tuesday, June 29
- International Day of the Tropics
- National Camera Day
- Saint Peter and Paul Day
Wednesday, June 30
- Asteroid Day
- World Social Media Day
