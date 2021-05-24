We Asked, You Answered: Here's Who You Can't Wait to Hug Post-Pandemic

Over the past year, we've made a lot of adjustments: We learned how to make and wear face masks, adapted to working from home, and practiced social distancing. But the biggest change we made was isolating ourselves from friends and family members we were used to seeing and hugging regularly.

mom and daughter hugging in the kitchen Credit: MoMo Productions/Getty Images

So while the pandemic is far from over, we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel—which means there will be a lot of post-vaccination hugs coming over the next few months. (One woman's doctor even wrote her a prescription to hug her grandchildren!)

To celebrate these joyful moments, we asked our readers to share who they most want to hug once they're fully vaccinated, and the answers are beyond heartwarming. From grandparents to public school teachers and everyone in between, we got dozens of responses. Because each one was sweeter than the last, we rounded up a few of our favorites to share.