How to Celebrate International Women's Day This Year

March is Women's History Month, which means International Women's Day is right around the corner. On Monday, March 8, 2021, women around the world will celebrate female empowerment as part of this worldwide holiday. In years' past, we've celebrated the holiday by volunteering and attending events, but because of the ongoing pandemic, we'll be celebrating at home this year.

If you’ve never celebrated the holiday before (or if you’re in search of new ways to celebrate social-distancing-style), we’ve put together a list of ways you can commemorate International Women’s Day at home.

Read up on feminist icons, support a female-owned business, or text a girlfriend to let her know how much you appreciate her.

Image zoom Credit: Alejandra de la Fuente/Getty Images

Learn About the History of the Holiday

If you've never celebrated International Women's Day before, take a few minutes to learn about the history of the holiday before diving into the festivities. What started as a small group of women fighting for voting rights led to an international holiday that's observed in more than 100 countries around the world.

Learn About Female Icons

Spend the day educating yourself about some of the most influential women in history. If you're not sure where to start, try reading about these 16 strong female figures who have shaped the world we live in today or learn more about the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her iconic collars.

Reach Out to a Friend

International Women's Day is all about empowering women, so what better way to celebrate than by lifting up the women you talk to every day. Send a text, email, or hand-written note to each of your close gal pals to let them know what you admire about them and how much you appreciate them.

Support a Female-Owned Business

We've all been doing a bit of extra online shopping during the pandemic. Whether you're in need of a new home decor piece or want to update your spring wardrobe, skip the big-name retail store and shop from a female-owned business this holiday. To help you get started, we've put together a list of our favorite women-run companies to support, as well as 9 Black female-owned Etsy shops to browse right now.

Donate to a Women's Organization

International Women's Day is a great time to help out organizations that focus on female empowerment year-round. If you're in a position to give, donating money online is a quick and easy way to make a difference in the lives of women and girls around the world. Here are a few of our favorite organizations to consider:

Read a Book by a Female Author

If you're experiencing pandemic boredom, you're not alone. After a year of staying home and social distancing, I've gotten tired of puzzles and Netflix shows. If you're looking for a way to keep your mind off the uncertainty of 2021, pick up a new book by a female author. These are a few of our favorite books by Black female authors, and we recommend buying them from local female-owned bookstores if possible.

Volunteer from Home