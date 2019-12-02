Giving Tuesday is Today—Here's What You Need to Know

Black Friday is done, Cyber Monday is over, and pretty soon, Christmas will be here, which means you're wrapping up your holiday shopping list. However, there is one more day out of the year that deserves your recognition: Giving Tuesday. Yes, the day is about giving, but instead of purchasing presents for friends and family, this event is all about donating to people, places, and charities in need. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on December 1, and there are a variety of ways you can get involved. Here's what you need to know about the special day, including why it started, how it works, and what you can do to help.

What Is Giving Tuesday?

According to the official website, Giving Tuesday is simply "a day that encourages people to do good" and is always held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The event was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y, a nonprofit community and cultural center in New York City. The foundation launched the initiative by using social media outlets to encourage generosity. In just seven years, the grassroots effort has turned into a global phenomenon. In 2018 alone, more than $400 million was raised online for more than 150 charities around the world.

Image zoom Credit: CatLane/Getty Images

How Does Giving Tuesday Work?

The organization operates through a network of community campaigns. The campaigns are groups of multiple nonprofits (or a single nonprofit, in some areas) that work together to help the same cause. All of the nonprofits are approved by the Giving Tuesday organization, and in the United States, there are almost 200 community campaigns—and there are even more around the world. A couple of campaigns in the U.S. are #GivingTuesdayKids that encourages children to get out and volunteer and #GivingTuesdayMilitary that asks military service members, veterans, and their families to complete acts of kindness.

How Can I Get Involved?

Anyone can get involved in Giving Tuesday. Go to the Giving Tuesday website to check out the different community campaigns and see which services are needed. You can donate money, goods, time, or your voice by spreading the word by encouraging others to do good today. For nonprofits interested in becoming a part of the operation, the Giving Tuesday website has resources on how to join an existing campaign or even start your own. Although the deadline for joining this year's movement has already passed, you can register for 2021.

Where Should I Donate?

Of course, you can celebrate the holiday by donating to the organizations you support each year—even if it's just a few dollars, your money can help provide resources to those who need them. But if you're able to support a new cause this year, consider helping these organizations that are particularly important this season. Here are a few ways to support those in need due to circumstances related to Covid-19.

Direct Relief

Since the pandemic began, we've read headlines about healthcare workers running out of essential supplies. Direct Relief is an organization dedicated to providing supplies to healthcare workers across the country, and they could use donations now more than ever. In 2020 alone, the organization has provided more than 30 million N95 masks, 7 million pairs of gloves, and 1 million protective face shields to frontline workers.

Feeding America

According to recent data, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more child food insecurity than ever before. Since many children aren't physically in schools to receive meals, one in five households with children under 12 don't have enough food. Feeding America works with food banks around the country to feed as many people as possible—and right now, an anonymous donor is matching donations up to $200,000, so any donation you can make will be doubled.

Frontline Foods

We've relied on healthcare workers more than ever during the pandemic, and as numbers continue to rise as we enter the holiday season, they need more support than ever. Frontline Foods feeds healthcare workers and first responders across the country so they don't have to worry about where their next meal will come from as they continue to keep us safe.

United Way