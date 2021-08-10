August is Family Fun Month—Here's How to Celebrate

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is winding down, which means we'll be trading leisurely family time for busy school schedules and packed fall activities over the next few months. But summer isn't over quite yet, and since August is National Family Fun Month, we're taking every opportunity to squeeze in a little more quality time.

Whether you're looking for outdoor games or relaxing at-home activities, we've got enough ideas to help you host a fun family night every week of the month. And there's no reason the family nights have to stop at the end of August! Use these as a starting point to start your own monthly traditions.

backyard movie night office projector showtime Credit: Rebekah Molloy

Have a Backyard Family Movie Night

If you don't feel comfortable going to a movie theater just yet, don't worry—it's just as easy to have your own backyard movie night under the stars! You don't need any fancy supplies; a plain white sheet works just fine as your movie screen! Set it up with an inexpensive portable projector ($28, Walmart) and set out an assortment of pillows and blankets on the grass. All that's left to do is decide on a movie!

Go for a Bike Ride

Gather the family for one last long summer bike ride. If you have kids that are young enough to not know how yet, take this opportunity to teach them how to ride a bike. You'll be riding around as a family all fall long!

happy family with kids playing inside a tent and showing off a jar with collected nature Credit: Marko Geber/Getty Images

Go Camping

Whether you head to a local recreation area or just stick to the backyard, camping is one of our favorite end-of-summer activities. Grab the sleeping bags and s'mores supplies for a fun night spent outdoors. Play card games together before roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, and end the evening telling (not-so) scary stories around the fire. Plus, we've already rounded up everything you need for a backyard campout.

Have a Picnic

With so much uncertainty still around the pandemic, going out on the town may not be your first choice for a family night. If you'd rather skip the crowded restaurant, pack a cooler backpack ($40, Target) full of sandwiches and drinks and have a fun picnic in the park instead. We've got all the picnicking safety tips you need for a fun and safe evening.

Make S'Mores

Celebrate the end of summer with a round of s'mores for the family. They're so easy to make, and even if you don't have a fire pit (here's how to make one!), you can toast the marshmallows on the grill or over the oven.

Play a Board Game

You don't have to go anywhere to have a fun family fun night! Have everyone gather at home for a board game tournament. Play an old classic like Scrabble ($19, Target) or try out a brand new game together. If you need help deciding, we think these are the 50 best board games of all time, and we also have several two-player favorites for smaller groups.

Mushroom-Garlic Pizza Credit: Andy Lyons

Have a Make-Your-Own Pizza Night

Having dinner together as a family is one of our favorite ways to spend time together, and we think dinner tastes even better when it's cooked by everyone! Choose a night and grab your family's favorite pizza toppings ahead of time. When it's almost time for dinner, prepare the pizza crusts and have each person personalize their own.

Volunteer Together

Volunteering as a family is often an activity planned around the holidays, but local charities and organizations are in need now more than ever because of the pandemic. Pick something you can go out and do, like stock shelves and serve meals at the local food pantry, or find a way to volunteer from home if you're not comfortable leaving the house.

how to make cornhole bags boards Credit: Matt Clark

Make Cornhole Boards

This classic family game has a variety of different names (cornhole, bags, tailgate toss), but no matter what you call it, you're guaranteed to have fun playing it. Plus, we'll show you how to make your own boards so you can paint and customize them with your family's name or favorite sports team.

Host an At-Home Family Game Night