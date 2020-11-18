Charcuterie Houses Are This Year’s Most Festive Holiday Treat

Decorating gingerbread houses is one of my favorite holiday traditions. We decorate haunted cookie houses at Halloween, traditional gingerbread houses at Christmas, and now, charcuterie houses at Thanksgiving. Yes, you read that right: The latest holiday food trend involves swapping out gingerbread, icing, and candy for cold cuts, cheese cubes, and fresh veggies.

We’ve even seen Thanksgiving charcuterie boards (here are 9 you should try this season), but this tasty trend takes things to a whole new level. Charcuterie chalets (as folks online are calling them) aren’t totally new, but we’re starting to see more of them as we get closer to Thanksgiving—perhaps because people are spending more time at home and looking for new Thanksgiving traditions to start this year.

To make your own charcuterie house, take inspiration from some of the most creative versions on Instagram. The first step is finding a surface to build your house on. We recommend using a traditional charcuterie board or tray. We love the way this one is styled on a tray with a wide rim ($21, Target), which allows the whole scene to be covered in grated parmesan “snow.”

Next, build your structure. You can construct the walls from crackers, pretzels, or any other sturdy snack material. If food engineering isn’t your strong suit, you could also purchase an inexpensive house kit and cover it with your charcuterie supplies rather than frosting and candy—just be sure to let your family know so they don’t get a bite of both gingerbread and prosciutto.