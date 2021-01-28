7 Trailblazing Black History Heroes You Should Know About

Phyllis Wheatley was the first Black woman—and one of the first women— to publish a book of poetry in the American colonies.

Enslaved and brought to Boston at roughly 8 years old, she was educated by the family that purchased her. Within 16 months, according to the National Women’s History Museum, she could read the Bible and Greek and Latin classics.

She was around 20 when her book, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral ($7, Amazon) was published in 1773. It includes an attestation signed by 18 white men who assured that Wheatley had been “examined by some of the best judges” in order to determine that she had, indeed, authored the work.

Abolitionists pointed to Wheatley as proof of the humanity of slaves and of the intellectual and creative abilities of Black people.