7 Women-Owned Businesses to Support During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Whenever Chitra Agrawal went back to India—she always made sure to grab varieties of achaar—an Indian pickle. But whenever she craved the sweet and spicy pickle back home in Brooklyn, she was disappointed by the lack of flavor and resemblance to the achaar in India.

So—Agrawal decided she was going to make it herself. She started Brooklyn Delhi where she sells her achaar, as well as a unique line of condiments like curry ketchup, curry mustard, and mango chutney.