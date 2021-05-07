10 Cookbooks You Should Read for AAPI Heritage Month

Growing up in a Filipino American family, some of my fondest memories involve sitting around the table enjoying my Lola's ("grandma" in Tagalog) perfectly tangy and garlicky chicken adobo with a never-empty bowl of rice. This sparked a love for exploring the flavors and cuisines all over the world. Since May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, now is the perfect time to discover the amazing dishes created by the diverse groups in these countries and islands. Ordering takeout to support your favorite AAPI businesses is of course a wonderful way to experience new flavors. But there's something exciting about diving into an authentic recipe and learning how to create a dish unlike anything you've made before.