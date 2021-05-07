10 Cookbooks You Should Read for AAPI Heritage Month
Growing up in a Filipino American family, some of my fondest memories involve sitting around the table enjoying my Lola's ("grandma" in Tagalog) perfectly tangy and garlicky chicken adobo with a never-empty bowl of rice. This sparked a love for exploring the flavors and cuisines all over the world. Since May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, now is the perfect time to discover the amazing dishes created by the diverse groups in these countries and islands. Ordering takeout to support your favorite AAPI businesses is of course a wonderful way to experience new flavors. But there's something exciting about diving into an authentic recipe and learning how to create a dish unlike anything you've made before.
Consider one of these cookbooks by AAPI chefs and cooks to introduce you to some easy, authentic Asian recipes to make at home.
To Asia, With Love
Bestselling cookbook author Hetty McKinnon shares a love letter to Asian flavors inspired by her Chinese heritage. Get some amazing tips on stocking your modern Asian pantry before diving into vegetarian dishes such as Springtime rolls with Miso Kale Pesto and Tamarind Apple Crisp.
Buy It: To Asia, With Love: Everyday Asian Recipes and Stories From the Heart ($41, Amazon)
Korean Mother's Easy Recipes
This Korean cookbook features easy-to-follow recipes complete with adorable illustrations. Follow the step-by-step instructions to authentic recipes such as bibimbap by researcher of Korean cuisine Yoon Okhee, who spent more than 20 years operating her own cooking academy and lecturing at universities.
Buy It: Korean Mother's Easy Recipes: Illustrated Korean Traditional Cooking ($37, Amazon)
The Pepper Thai Cookbook
You can now enjoy the same Thai cuisine Chrissy Teigen grew up eating thanks to her mom (lovingly referred to as your "favorite Thai mom") Pepper Teigen's new cookbook. Learn all about Pepper's family life from Thailand to California before some exciting twists Thai classics. I'm personally excited about the Pad Thai Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Buy It: The Pepper Thai Cookbook ($18, Amazon)
Every Grain of Rice: Simple Chinese Home Cooking
If you want to create vibrant authentic dishes just like the cooks in Southern China, this is the book for you. According to one reviewer that moved to the U.S. from China said the recipes by chef Fuchsia Dunlop are "wonderful and surprisingly easy to do" and "taste just like home!"
Buy It: Every Grain of Rice: Simple Chinese Home Cooking ($26, Amazon)
I Am a Filipino: And This Is How We Cook
Even though I'm half Filipino, it's hard to get a family recipe right because they cook from memory and therefore measurements are hard to figure out. A cookbook like this allows you to dig into exactly how to make traditional foods such as pansit (noodles) and street snacks such as ukoy (fritters).
Buy It: I Am a Filipino: And This Is How We Cook ($25, Amazon)
Japanese Home Cooking: Simple Meals, Authentic Flavors
Seasoned and novice cooks alike enjoy Sonoko Sakai's authentic Japanese recipes. Learn traditional methods of building flavor with distinctive Japanese flavors (including fermented seasonings and fresh spices) to create sushi hand rolls, curries, and more.
Buy It: Japanese Home Cooking: Simple Meals, Authentic Flavors ($30, Amazon)
Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from my Indonesian Kitchen
If you like spicy food, Indonesian is the way to go. Cookbook author Lara Lee expertly explains the country's food and flavors—so prepare for your mouth to water. Try a new dish such as chili prawn satay with a generous spoonful of homemade sambal (a spicy chili paste).
Buy It: Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from my Indonesian Kitchen ($28, Amazon)
101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die
Take a step inside celebrity chef Jet Tila's kitchen with his cookbook paying tribute to the Asian flavors (i.e. Thai, Korean, Japanese, and more) he grew up eating. Not only will you find delicious but also tips and tricks to achieve the dish with success.
Buy It: 101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die ($17, Amazon)
East: 120 Vegan and Vegetarian Recipes from Bangalore to Beijing
Follow a plant-based diet? Meera Sodha's East is here to help navigate Asian cuisine sans meat. Start with an Indian curry before working your way to Korean kimchi pancakes or Vietnamese coffee ice cream.
Buy It: East: 120 Vegan and Vegetarian Recipes from Bangalore to Beijing ($24, Amazon)
Lemongrass, Ginger and Mint Vietnamese Cookbook
Cookbook author Linh Nguyen makes it easy for you to recreate Vietnamese favorites (hello, pho!) at home. Plan on learning the common ingredients, new Vietnamese words, and stories about the dishes. According to one reviewer, "Even if you have no experience of Vietnamese cooking you will find that the style of the food is always healthy and nutritious."
Buy It: Lemongrass, Ginger and Mint Vietnamese Cookbook ($14, Amazon)