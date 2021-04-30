Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

May 1 kicks off 31 days devoted to the invaluable contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

What Is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month? And How You Can Celebrate This Year

Happy May and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month! For the next 31 days, we celebrate the AAPI communities here in the U.S. and all of their great influences and accomplishments. AAPI refers to the huge and wonderfully diverse groups that descend from Asia as well as the Pacific Islands of Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia. This month is a nod to the AAPI people in our history as well as our current lives. It commemorates the successes and acknowledges the struggles and discrimination our communities have faced.

adult woman and her senior mother smiling on front porch Credit: MoMo Productions/Getty Images

How It Started

Sometimes, all it takes is just one person to make a difference.

In 1976, Jeanie Jew, a former Congressional staffer, noticed there was a lack of recognition towards AAPI people during the U.S. Bicentennial celebrations, according to Time.

Jew wanted the United States to recognize the accomplishments of the AAPI community, but also the hardships and grief they have faced, like her own great grandfather who was killed during a time of anti-Asian sentiment in the mid-1800s.

She told New York Congressman Frank Horton there should be a week to recognize Asians and Pacific Islanders, who later introduced a bill for AAPI week in 1978. That grew to a month in 1992, when Horton again approached Congress about the designation. President George H.W. Bush signed a law that expanded the celebration for the full month of May.

Why May?

May was picked for AAPI Heritage Month as a way to acknowledge the immigration of the first Japanese people to the U.S. on May 7, 1843.

It also marks the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, where the majority of the workers were from China—though they were often forced into labor and horrific working conditions.

How You Can Celebrate This Year

It's not just about ordering takeout from your favorite Asian restaurant. It's about checking in on your AAPI friends and making sure they know you support them after the rise in hate crimes this past year. It's about educating ourselves in some history, celebrating our accomplishments, and not erasing the hardships.

Host a Podcast Party

There are so many talented AAPI podcast creators out there that within an hour — you'll be laughing, crying, or critically analyzing along with them. Invite your friends over to have a listening party or text out some links and talk over Zoom. We've got a few picks for you below:

Self Evident: Asian America's Stories gives listeners an intimate look into the lives and struggles of AAPI people as they share their personal experiences like abusive marriages, rewatching Mulan, and how to combat racism within their own communities.

Asian Enough — a podcast hosted by the Los Angeles Times, explores the complicated nuances of Asian American identities through a celebrity-filled cast of guests. Some past guests include comedian and actress Margaret Cho, Vice President Kamala Harris, and author Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Asian Americana dives specifically into Asian American culture like our country's obsessive craze of bubble tea and the stereotypes behind facial hair and Asian men.

Go to Museums

There's so much beautiful and thought-provoking Asian art in museums across the country, but there are a few standalone spots that are specifically dedicated to the wide spectrum and history of it. Drop by to soak in some history, as well as the deep cultural influences AAPI art has made on our society. The Wing Luke Museum in Seattle offers both modern art galleries as well as collections that expose what life was like for early immigrants. Asia Society and Museum in New York is presenting some of the best pieces of Asian art in U.S. history, including historical and religious looks at Buddha and Shiva. They also regularly host talks spotlighting movies, politics, and AAPI artists.

Don't live in any of these cities? All of them offer virtual tours and there's no doubt that your local museum or art gallery has an Asian art section!

Sit Down and Read a Book

If you're interested in some AAPI perspectives and history check out these books below.