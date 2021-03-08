10 Women-Owned Shops to Support This Month and Beyond
Meet our favorite brands—and the influential women behind them.
March 8 marks the 110th anniversary of International Women's Day. In celebration of the holiday, here are 10 diverse companies run by women ranging from experts in interior design and beauty, to artisans and candle makers. If you've never celebrated International Women's Day before, supporting a women-owned business is an easy way to start. Read on to be inspired by the products offered by these female-led businesses and the stories behind them.
Hand calligraphy? Vintage or curated stamps? Check! Dulles Designs is a stationery business founded in 1990 by Emilie Dulles. You can order bespoke prints like change-of-address cards, wedding invitations, save the dates, calling cards, thank-you notes, and baby announcements. We think having personal stationery is a timeless boon to your holiday mailing arsenal.
Buy It: Personal Stationery Set (request a quote, Dulles Designs)
If you’re ready for spring, then putting the pieces of this colorful puzzle together will inspire warm rays in no time. Inspired to combat her anxiety, founder Abigail started Lemonade Pursuits to positively harness her mental energy. The ‘Spring Begins’ puzzle is eco-friendly, printed with soy inks, with a box cute enough to adorn your coffee table.
Buy It: Spring Begins ($30, Lemonade Pursuits)
Florida-native Anastasia Grahn created a homemade body care company after relocating to Los Cabos. Shipping to the United States, you can partake in your own slice of Baja-sourced ingredients in her nontoxic products like soap, body scrubs, and face cleansers. We recommend trying her Sea Wool Sponge for a rich lather, and a bonus: The sponges are all-natural and sustainably sourced directly from the ocean.
Buy It: Sea Sponges ($20, Santo Cabo)
Inspired by nature and culture, Tiare Hawaii was founded on the North Shore of Oahu in 2011 by Jane Hoskins. Although the brand primarily focuses on clothing, you can also purchase accessories like this tie-dye face mask that comes in seven additional color schemes.
Buy It: Face Mask ($15, Tiare Hawaii)
Handmade and hand-poured candles? Yes, please. Sisters Raphaelle and Stephanie Kernisant started Arôme from their kitchen in 2018. Our favorite scent from this female-owned company is called The Ône, which gives you a burst of citrus goodness in the air with a cheery orange label. The 8 ½-ounce candle promises a 40-60 hour burn time.
Buy It: The One Candle ($28, Arôme)
When graphic designer Haily Meyers became pregnant with her first child, she started Lucy Darling. Browse a selection of creatively designed memory books, milestone pendants, loveys, party supplies, teethers, and other baby and toddler-focused crafts. A favorite of ours is the Party in a Box set, which comes with paper plates, cake toppers, and more. It's perfect for a small, socially-distanced birthday party.
Buy It: Party in a Box ($40, Lucy Darling)
Holding up against light splashes, ALOHA Collection is a “splash-proof” tropical bag company run by two ladies, Heather and Rachael. You’ll find an assortment of pouches, hip packs, and tote bags to choose from in vibrant Hawaii-inspired designs. We love the Small Tropics Pouch, perfect for on-the-go cosmetics or holding loose jewelry.
Buy It: Small Tropics Pouch ($32, Aloha Collection)
Jocelin Johnson and Alexandra Gray Bennett co-founded the Minnesota—based home decor company. Known for their quilts handcrafted by local artisans, the goal of Louise Gray was to make high-quality pieces that could be passed down throughout time. The Ada is a minimalist, earth-toned fabric duvet made from linen and cotton and is conveniently machine washable.
Buy: Ada Duvet ($345, Louise Gray)
That annoying feeling of going to bed with wet hair? Determined to find a solution, Linda and Susan Schwitalla invented DryZzz, a dual-sided towel, and pillowcase. As you sleep, the towel side of the pillow absorbs moisture so you can sleep more comfortably. A portion of the proceeds benefit Sofia’s Hope to fund research for childhood cancer.
Buy It: Sleepy Eyes ($28, DryZzz)
Eve Milan is a black-owned skin care company founded by esthetician Eden Gilliam and we love her skin brightening products. You can shop products by skin type: oily, combination, dry or normal. If you have dull or uneven skin tones, the Brightening Vitamin C + COQ10 comes packed with daisy extract and hyaluronic acid.
Buy It: Brightening Vitamin C + COQ10 ($50, Eve Milan)
