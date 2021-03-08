10 Women-Owned Shops to Support This Month and Beyond

Handmade and hand-poured candles? Yes, please. Sisters Raphaelle and Stephanie Kernisant started Arôme from their kitchen in 2018. Our favorite scent from this female-owned company is called The Ône, which gives you a burst of citrus goodness in the air with a cheery orange label. The 8 ½-ounce candle promises a 40-60 hour burn time.

Buy It: The One Candle ($28, Arôme)