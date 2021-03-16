These St. Patrick’s Day Charcuterie Boards Are Better Than a Pot of Gold

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

St. Patrick's Day is this Wednesday and since we won't be heading to parades or crowded bars this year, we'll have to find new ways to celebrate. If you're looking for fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at home, consider making a festive green charcuterie board for your family.

We love a festive holiday cheese board, and with so many tasty green veggies a St. Paddy's Day board is a no-brainer. Plus, the foodie community is already on board with the trend too: There are currently 200 posts tagged #stpatricksdaycharcuterie on Instagram, and they're all mouth-wateringly beautiful.

To make your own, grab a cheese board, fill it with all your favorite snacks, and make your own green beer or family-friendly green drinks to go with the snack spread. We've rounded up a few of our favorite creations to help you get started.