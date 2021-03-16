These St. Patrick’s Day Charcuterie Boards Are Better Than a Pot of Gold
Perfect for an at-home celebration!
St. Patrick's Day is this Wednesday and since we won't be heading to parades or crowded bars this year, we'll have to find new ways to celebrate. If you're looking for fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at home, consider making a festive green charcuterie board for your family.
We love a festive holiday cheese board, and with so many tasty green veggies a St. Paddy's Day board is a no-brainer. Plus, the foodie community is already on board with the trend too: There are currently 200 posts tagged #stpatricksdaycharcuterie on Instagram, and they're all mouth-wateringly beautiful.
To make your own, grab a cheese board, fill it with all your favorite snacks, and make your own green beer or family-friendly green drinks to go with the snack spread. We've rounded up a few of our favorite creations to help you get started.
Shamrock Shapes
We're swooning over this festive shamrock-inspired spread by Meg Quinn (Instagram @ainttooproudtomeg). To recreate the look, use a shamrock cookie cutter ($8 for a six-pack in different sizes, Amazon) to cut out the top of a wheel of brie and arrange your favorite fruits, veggies, and crackers around it.
Rainbow Board
This tasty dessert board from Wild Nectar Grazing & Picnics (Instagram @thewildnectar) is almost too pretty to eat! Embrace the Leprechaun theme this holiday by arranging rainbow candies, gold-wrapped chocolates, and shamrock cookies atop your board.
Irish-Inspired
Jennifer Dunham (Instagram @theboardandthebabe) created this delicious veggie board inspired by the orange, green, and white stripes on the Irish flag. We're loving the way she arranged orange and green fruits and vegetables around small dishes of dips and white cheeses atop a round serving board ($21, Amazon).
This gorgeous board by Kylies Charcuterie Creations (Instagram @charcuteriebykylie) is the ultimate snack spread. She transformed a traditional meat and cheese board into a tasty St. Patrick's Day treat by adding plenty of green veggies, herbs, and garnishes. To get the look, arrange your favorite small bites around small glass bowls ($6 for a set of four, Amazon) full of dips and cheeses.
This spread from A Board Above (Instagram @aboardabove716) has all of our St. Paddy's Day favorites. To make your own, arrange fruits, meats, cheeses, desserts, and crackers on a wood serving tray ($24, Amazon) and accessorize with shamrock-shaped treats and sprinkles. And don't forget to add a bottle of Irish whiskey!
