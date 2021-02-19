Why Do We Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Shamrocks?

Shamrocks have been associated with St. Patrick's Day since the very first time the holiday was celebrated. My mom and I make shamrock-shaped cookies every year (and usually do so while wearing shamrock-patterned clothing), and it wouldn't be St. Patrick's Day season without a minty green Shamrock Shake. But why do we associate them with a celebration of Irish culture?

It turns out that there's a profound connection between the history of the holiday itself and the shamrock-shaped sunglasses I typically wear to a St. Patrick's Day parade—and the story behind it is fascinating.

Image zoom Credit: Tomaz Sedonja/Getty Images

As I recently learned, St. Patrick was a real person—but he wasn't actually from Ireland. He was born in Britain around the year 400 and captured by Irish soldiers as a teen. He was held in Ireland as a servant until he was able to escape several years later. But when he went back to Britain and studied to become a priest, he felt a calling to go back to the place he'd been held hostage and teach the Irish people about Christianity.

So Patrick became a missionary and spent much of his adult life traveling through Ireland teaching the citizens about his faith—but what does that have to do with the shamrock sunglasses, hats, and pins we wear today?