Parade Canceled? 5 Exciting Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Home Instead
You can have just as much fun enjoying the holiday at home.
I usually celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by going to my city’s parade and grabbing a green beer (or two) with friends at a local bar afterward. But with St. Patrick’s Day parades around the country canceling due to the new coronavirus, it looks like a quiet holiday at home is on the agenda this year. I get it: Staying in probably isn’t what you had planned, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day while you’re practicing social distancing. If you’re looking for a little inspiration, here’s what I’ll be doing this Tuesday. Spoiler alert: It involves corned beef and homemade green beer.
1
Cook an Authentic Irish Recipe
Whether you’re home by yourself, celebrating with a partner, or just trying to keep the kids entertained, everyone needs to eat. And who says you can’t make a festive meal at home? We’ve got all the St. Patrick’s Day recipes you need for a scrumptious Irish-inspired dinner, including a cheesy beer and bacon soup, a delicious Irish soda bread, and of course, some tasty potato recipes.
2
Mix Up a Green Drink
If you want to make your own green beer, we’ve got you covered: our staff tried six different methods to make a festive beverage with whatever brew you’ve got on hand. If beer (or alcohol) isn’t your style, celebrate with one of our other green drink recipes for St. Patrick’s Day.
3
Wear Green
If you’re one of the many employees working from home due to the coronavirus concerns, you can still celebrate by wearing green. No matter what your office situation is this Tuesday, we’ve picked a handful of green outfits for every occasion.
4
Make a Festive Dessert
Once you’ve made your traditional Irish meal, you’ll need a tasty dessert to round out your celebration. Whip up one of our St. Paddy’s Day desserts; we promise you’ll like these more than a pot of leprechaun gold! Try your hand at a decadent rainbow cake, or opt for something a bit more simple, like leprechaun bark.
5
Create a Leprechaun Trap
If you’re home with the kids due to school cancellations, set up a fun craft they can do on their own. Leprechaun traps are one of this year’s biggest holiday trends, and the photos all over Instagram are incredibly creative. Most of these can be made with materials you already have laying around the house, no trips to the store required!
