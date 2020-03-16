Parade Canceled? 5 Exciting Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Home Instead

I usually celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by going to my city’s parade and grabbing a green beer (or two) with friends at a local bar afterward. But with St. Patrick’s Day parades around the country canceling due to the new coronavirus, it looks like a quiet holiday at home is on the agenda this year. I get it: Staying in probably isn’t what you had planned, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day while you’re practicing social distancing. If you’re looking for a little inspiration, here’s what I’ll be doing this Tuesday. Spoiler alert: It involves corned beef and homemade green beer.