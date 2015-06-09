Put Down the Mug: 18 Green Drinks for St. Patrick's Day That Aren't Beer

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated February 13, 2020
St. Patrick's Day is the perfect excuse to party in the middle of March. There's no better time to sip a green drink. From nonalcoholic drinks like smoothies and mojito mocktails to boozy beverages like margaritas and more, here's a showstopping lineup of delicious St. Patrick's Day drink ideas.
Mint Matcha Milk Shake

Combine matcha powder with mint chip ice cream and almond milk for a slightly healthier version of your favorite seasonal mint shake. We used a shamrock cookie cutter to create the adorable matcha powder shamrock that sits on top of a dollop of whipped cream. Matcha tea has a number of health benefits, and also includes caffeine so we don't recommend making these shakes as a bedtime snack!

5 Ways to Make Green Beer

Turn your favorite cider or beer green with one of these easy add-ins. We tested candies, food coloring, teas, and more to see which flavors and colors were best. A few of the results surprised us!

Honeydew-Basil Nojitos

Fill sugar-rimmed glasses to the brim with fresh basil leaves, lime juice, and sweet honeydew melon. Slice into spears or use a melon baller to make perfectly rounded honeydew balls for a green St. Patrick's Day drink garnish.

Celery Tonic

This green cocktail recipe gets big flavor from a trio of bold ingredients. Celery, lime, and gin make for one unique (and delicious!) St. Patrick's Day cocktail.

Related: Veggie Cocktail Recipes to Drink Your Greens

Cucumber Gin and Tonic

Floral, fizzy, and totally on trend, this cucumber gin and tonic is the perfect party drink for St. Patrick's Day. Elderflower liqueur gives the traditional cocktail a crisp twist.

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Who says St. Patrick's Day drinks need to be boozy? Wake up the festive way with these creamy matcha lattes. Serve these non-alcoholic St. Patrick's Day drinks up over plenty of ice.

Classic Margaritas

Where there are margaritas, there's a party. A pitcher of classic lime margaritas is sure to bring a little green to your St. Patrick's Day festivities. Pick Triple Sec or another liqueur of your choice.

Kiwi-Pineapple Smoothies

Start your St. Patrick's Day off right with a good-for-you green smoothie. A colorful assortment of fresh produce—kiwifruit, pineapple, banana, and spinach—gives this drink its natural sweetness.

Minted Cucumber Nojitos

Time to pucker up! This minty St. Patrick's Day mocktail features a double dose of lip-smacking lemon: a squeeze of lemon juice and icy-cold lemonade. Slices of cucumber make a refreshing (and green!) garnish.

Minty Lime Refresher

A small splash of green creme de menthe—an Irish bar staple—goes a long way in this rum-infused cocktail. Make this thirst-quenching drink extra bubbly by topping it with carbonated club soda. Use mint sprigs for garnish.

Avocado Smoothie

Fill your blender to the brim with the creamiest of combinations: smooth avocado, yogurt, and banana. Add in a cup of OJ to perk up this fruity St. Patrick's Day drink.

Related: Apple and Lime Green Smoothie

DIY Mojito

The beauty of this lime-green mojito? It's personalized by you! Be your own mixologist for this St. Patrick's Day mixed drink by choosing your favorite flavor of rum, then pick between fresh mint or basil leaves for garnish.

Melon-Basil Prosecco Sparklers

This St. Patrick's Day drink idea gets plenty of sparkle from bubbly prosecco. Top each glass with fresh mint and melon for a light and sweet green cocktail.

Honey-Ginger Limeade

Kick up your heels for this jalapeno-studded St. Patrick's Day drink. The wee-bit-spicy limemade also features fresh ginger and a drizzle of honey to sweeten things up.

Avocado Margaritas

Nothing says celebration like a marg. These creamy green margaritas are the perfect drink for St. Patrick's Day. Spice up your party with a chile-salt garnish.

Lemon-Cucumber Refresher

Light rum and fresh lemon never tasted so good. Try the refreshing duo in this invigorating St. Patrick's Day cocktail featuring cucumber and homemade simple syrup.

Easy Being Green Smoothie

Make a green drink the whole family will love! Kiwifruit, honeydew, and fresh mint bring delicious flavor and perfectly green hues to this surefire St. Patrick's Day smoothie.

Related: Healthy Vegetable Green Smoothies

Celery Juice

Dera Burreson, Ryan Krull
Fresh celery juice has been getting a lot of buzz lately. Skip the expensive bottled versions and make your own at home. This healthy St. Patrick's Day drink is ready in just about 10 minutes.

