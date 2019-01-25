St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Whether you're hosting a St. Patrick's Day party or just cooking for your family, celebrate the luck of the Irish with our delicious and easy St. Patrick's Day recipes. Try one of our festive and simple appetizer ideas to kick off the Irish holiday, and then use our guide to a perfect St. Patrick's Day menu. Keep it traditional with an authentic recipe for corned beef and cabbage, or try one of our new ideas for St. Patrick's Day main dishes and sides. Learn how to make Irish soda bread, a holiday classic, or serve savory Irish stew. Of course, St. Patrick's Day wouldn't be complete without plenty of potatoes, so check out our recipes featuring the Irish staple. Finish off the holiday meal with one of our delicious St. Patrick's Day desserts. Yummy shamrock sugar cookies, green cupcakes, and chocolate-Irish cream cheesecake are just a few of our scrumptious St. Patrick's Day dessert ideas. Mix up a chocolate stout shake, or try our recipe for Dublin eggnog. Irish or not, there's something for everyone on the table this St. Patrick's Day.

Most Recent

We Tried 5 Different Ways to Make Green Beer, and Here’s What We Found

We tried five different methods of making green beer for St. Patrick’s Day. See which ones we liked—and which one we couldn’t stand.
Corned Beef Recipes

How much can you do with corned beef? The answer will surprise you. Try the classic corned-beef-and-cabbage combo or switch things up with a salad, calzone, or sandwich.
10 Colorful Lucky Charms Recipes That Are Actually Better Than a Pot of Gold

We can't think of foods more appropriate for St. Patrick's Day than these Lucky Charms recipes.
Favorite St. Patrick's Day Dessert Recipes

From simple to decadent, milk shakes to cakes, think green, gold, and all the colors of the rainbow. Bring a little charm to your St. Patrick's Day with eight of our favorite picks for magically delicious desserts including Shamrock Cookies, Grasshopper Pie, Matcha Bundt Cake, Guinness Double-Chocolate Malted Milk Shake, and more.
39 Delicious St. Patrick's Day Desserts You'll Love More Than a Pot of Gold

St. Patrick's Day is the perfect time for something sweet.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Dinner With the Best Irish Recipes, According to Our Readers

 Lucky us! With your ratings and reviews, BH&G fans have helped us narrow down the 25 best options for St. Patrick's Day dinner. These fresh takes on traditional Irish recipes—including shepherd's pie, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish soda bread recipes—all earn top marks. We've also included some non-traditional St. Patrick's Day recipes and Irish ingredient remixes. Consider ‘em all the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

More St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Baked Goods with Beer

Think outside the pint glass with these 10 recipes for baked goods that include beer! Here's how to take a bite of your favorite brew.
How to Make Irish Soda Bread

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day by savoring a warm piece of Irish Soda Bread straight out of the oven. Here's our yummiest recipe and step-by-step instructions for whipping it up.
Cooking with Beer

Put Down the Mug: 18 Green Drinks for St. Patrick's Day That Aren't Beer

