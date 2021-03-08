Still Have Your Christmas Tree Up? Decorate It for St. Patrick’s Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We may be well into the month of March, but I'm not ashamed to admit that my Christmas tree is still up. The last year has been a whirlwind of pandemic-related stress, so my tree went up early (we're talking pre-Halloween) and I've left it up much later than I would in normal years. Something about having festive decorations in my apartment has made working from home more enjoyable, and since I'm not doing much entertaining these days, I'm the only one who really sees it.

If you're like me and have yet to fully pack away the holiday decor (or if you've already put the tree away and are looking for an excuse to get it back out), the latest holiday trend is one you'll be excited about. People are putting up trees for St. Patrick's Day, and after seeing the photos I can't wait to exchange my red and green bulbs for shamrock ornaments.

So what exactly is a St. Patrick's Day tree? It's just a regular green artificial Christmas tree ($23, Amazon) that's been decorated with green ornaments and beads, shamrocks, rainbows, and miniature pots of gold. If you already have an artificial tree and some green Christmas ornaments, all you'll need to do is grab a few shamrocks and start assembling this inexpensive statement piece.