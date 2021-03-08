Still Have Your Christmas Tree Up? Decorate It for St. Patrick’s Day
See our favorite leprechaun-approved ideas.
We may be well into the month of March, but I'm not ashamed to admit that my Christmas tree is still up. The last year has been a whirlwind of pandemic-related stress, so my tree went up early (we're talking pre-Halloween) and I've left it up much later than I would in normal years. Something about having festive decorations in my apartment has made working from home more enjoyable, and since I'm not doing much entertaining these days, I'm the only one who really sees it.
If you're like me and have yet to fully pack away the holiday decor (or if you've already put the tree away and are looking for an excuse to get it back out), the latest holiday trend is one you'll be excited about. People are putting up trees for St. Patrick's Day, and after seeing the photos I can't wait to exchange my red and green bulbs for shamrock ornaments.
So what exactly is a St. Patrick's Day tree? It's just a regular green artificial Christmas tree ($23, Amazon) that's been decorated with green ornaments and beads, shamrocks, rainbows, and miniature pots of gold. If you already have an artificial tree and some green Christmas ornaments, all you'll need to do is grab a few shamrocks and start assembling this inexpensive statement piece.
And we're not the only ones on board with this trend: There are currently more than 500 Instagram posts with the hashtag #stpatricksdaytree. If you're looking for inspiration for your own tree, these are some of our favorite images.
We love how full and festive this tree from Sami Riccioli is. She decorated it with oversize green and gold ornaments (which you may already have leftover from Christmas!) and added shamrock shapes, miniature pots of gold, and a festive rainbow ribbon ($11, Amazon) woven through the branches.
This tree by Adrianka Clark has it all: It’s covered in rainbows, shamrocks, and leprechaun hats. There’s actually an interesting reason leprechauns are associated with St. Patrick’s Day, so we’re loving the way she incorporated so many miniature leprechaun hats ($14 for a 10-pack, Amazon) into the design. To get the look, don’t forget to add one big leprechaun top hat ($15, Amazon) as your tree topper! If you're feeling extra festive, add a DIY leprechaun trap to your set-up.
Sami Riccioli is known for her year-round holiday tree, and we’re still obsessing over the look she created last March. It’s covered from top to bottom in patterned shamrocks, which are the unofficial symbol of the holiday. And there’s a surprisingly large number of shamrock ornaments available on Amazon. To recreate the look, we like this 30-piece set of sparkly ornaments ($9, Amazon) and this bright set of felt and fabric ornaments ($12 for a 12-pack, Amazon).
