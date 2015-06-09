Irish-Inspired St. Patrick's Day Home Decor
Celtic Table Decorations
This St. Patrick's Day table is covered with greenery, handmade paper shamrocks, and touches of gold. It's the perfect start to a festive St. Patrick's Day party. For a simple centerpiece, display miniature ferns in a low gold bowl.
To make the shamrocks, cut three hearts from patterned scrapbook-weight paper. Fold them in half to crease and glue them to a paper stem.
Swinging Shamrocks
Hanging shamrocks add instant St. Patrick's Day festivity to your home. Cut four half-inch rings from a flattened cardboard tube (like a toilet paper or paper-towel tube), then cut through one of the folds on each ring. For three of the rings, bend and glue the two ends to form a heart-shape leaf. Fold the fourth ring into a triangular stem; glue the ends together. Glue the stem between two leaves, then glue on the third heart-shape leaf. Paint the shamrock green. When it's dry, hang it with fishing line or string.
Irish-Inspired Dinnerware
Nothing says St. Patrick's Day like the Irish flag. When shopping, keep an eye out for green, white, and orange tableware or decorate ceramic plates with food-safe paint. Bonus points if you're eating corned beef and cabbage on your Irish flag plates!
Irish Napkin Decor
Rough twine, raffia, cording, or ribbon makes an appropriately rustic decorating idea for St. Patrick's Day. Slip a real or fake clover into the tie for added St. Patrick's Day charm.
Celtic Pattern Tablecloth
Large-scale Celtic stencils, available at crafts and home improvement stores, create a pretty Celtic pattern. Secure a tablecloth to a flat surface. Secure medallion stencils on the corners and align border stencils along the sides using painter's tape, then fill in the stencil designs with fabric paint.
Spring Green Wreath
Greet the holiday with a handmade succulent wreath that pops with shades of green. Transform a basic grapevine wreath into a stunning display of potted succulents with just a few simple supplies. Display your finished St. Patrick's Day wreath year-round.
Rainbow Arrangement
Transform grocery store flowers into a bright St. Patrick's Day centerpiece that's prettier than a pot of gold. This rainbow flower arrangement is easy to make—just group flowers by color and place them in three coordinating vases. Look for flowers that have big, bold blooms for maximum impact.
Springy Succulent Frame
A living picture frame is the perfect St. Patrick's Day accent. This piece of handmade decor will last well after the spring holiday with minimal care. Choose a variety of succulents in shades of green to carry the theme throughout. A simple painted frame finishes this easy spring craft.
Decorative Bottles
These festive green bottles are a perfect example of "rinse and recycle." Use copper wire, twine, ribbon, or other craft store finds to decorate any leftover green bottles you may have.
Clover Mantel Decoration
Add a touch of Irish-theme decor to your mantel with an easy-to-make framed clover. Trace a clover shape onto a 1-inch thick piece of plastic foam; cut out. Cover the shape completely with crinkled tissue paper to add texture. Spray-paint the clover green, let dry, and apply an antique glaze to highlight the textured areas. Secure it to a framed piece of burlap using a bit of hot glue.
Green Flower Arrangement
Deck your home with green flower arrangements this St. Paddy's Day. There are many different plant options to make your bouquet lush and green: succulents, herbs, leaves, and a number of flower varieties. Throw some white blooms in their for some color balance and you've got a beautiful arrangement.
How to Fold a Clover Napkin
Learn how to fold a green napkin into a fun clover shape to add to your St. Patrick's day decor.
Rainbow-Theme St. Patrick's Day Mantel
Tissue paper flowers surround a chalkboard for a pretty Irish-theme mantel decoration. To make each flower, stack eight sheets of colored tissue paper, making sure to line up the edges evenly, and accordion-fold (each fold should be 1-1/2 inches wide). Wrap a piece of wire around the middle, and round the corners of the horizontal stack with scissors. Carefully separate each sheet, pulling it toward the center. Adhere the flowers around a chalkboard, and add St. Patrick's Day phrases—don't forget to add a pot of gold-wrapped chocolates!
Hanging Succulent Wreath
Bring more green to your space this St. Patrick's Day with a lush succulent wreath. The best part about this DIY decor is that it requires minimal care and can adorn indoor or outdoor spaces.
Green Vegetable Centerpiece
Create a creative St. Patrick's Day centerpiece with green veggies and white candles. To make, stretch two rubber bands around a pillar candle, then tuck green beans or asparagus under the bands. Cover the rubber bands with satin ribbon. To make the artichoke candleholder, cut the top and a bit of the center out of the artichoke. Set the candle in the hole.
Four-Leaf Clover Door Hanging
Bring a bit o' luck to your home with this simple but eye-catching St. Patrick's Day door hanging. Start with wooden shamrock shapes (available at most crafts stores). Use spray adhesive to attach a variety of green scrapbook papers to the wooden shapes; let dry. With a utility knife or scissors, cut out the shamrock shapes. Apply Mod Podge with a foam brush; let dry. Attach the shapes to a length of ribbon using glue dots; add scrapbook letters to each one. Top the hanging with a wooden "luck" cutout.
St. Patrick's Day Wreath
Turn a simple grapevine wreath from plain to charming just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Embellish the wreath with crafty clovers made from an old green T-shirt, sheet music, and scrapbook paper. To make the clovers, cut heart shapes from your green fabric and patterned paper, then glue together for a layered effect. Wrap twill ribbon around wooden discs and glue buttons to folded green printed ribbon for a few smaller accents. Hot-glue everything to the wreath, including a pennant banner made from scrapbook paper and chipboard letters.
Green Planters
Decorate your home this St. Patrick's Day with a natural green collection of planters that celebrate your family. Select a glazed planter with smooth, straight sides. Print a family member's photo, enlarged so that the head is roughly the height of your pot. Cut out the head, then trim across the top of the forehead. Cut a piece of clear contact paper a few inches taller than the pot and wide enough to encircle it. Peel off the backing. Center the head, facedown, on the top edge of the contact paper. Wrap the contact paper around the pot, smoothing any bubbles as you go. Trim the edges with scissors or a crafts knife. Add a green plant that creates a hilarious looking hairdo.
Stone-Lined Candle Votives
Bring the vibes of the Irish coast to your kitchen table with a stone-filled centerpiece. For hints of green, add in pieces of dried moss or herbs.
Celtic Stencil Art
Beautiful Celtic stencils and a box of paints are the secrets behind sophisticated St. Patrick's Day art. Lay the stencil on a sheet of watercolor paper using painter's tape to secure. Fill in the design with acrylic paints or watercolors, using a light touch to create light and dark areas for depth. Let the paint dry. Lay the design on crafts paper to give it a matted look; display in a simple glass-clip frame.
Yarn-Wrapped St. Patrick's Day Vase
Repurpose a wine bottle into a pretty St. Patrick's day craft. To make, wrap green yarn or embroidery floss around the neck of the bottle, securing the loose end underneath the yarn as you go. End your wrapping an inch or so from the bottom of the bottle; secure with a dab of hot glue. Use a variety of different green ribbons to tie on a seasonal St. Patrick's Day tag.
Green Vintage Books
When decorating for St. Patrick's Day, you don't need to restrict yourself to shamrocks and leprechauns. Opt instead for something creative and fun that incorporates the color green, such as a collection of antique books. If you can't find books with green bindings, wrap the book covers in green construction paper.
Green-Ribbon Wrapped Candle
Basic candles wrapped with green ribbon are simply perfect for St. Patrick's Day. Secure the ribbon with decorative pins. Be sure to monitor the flame so it doesn't get too close to the ribbon, and never leave a burning candle unattended.
St. Patrick's Day Planter
Give a plastic flowerpot an Irish personality with green washi tape torn and attached to its surface. Use tape with subtle patterns to add interest. Fill with a nonflowering plant to continue the green theme.
Bells of Ireland Vase
Long stems of bells of Ireland in a green or white vase create a beautiful, classic St. Patrick's Day touch. Offset the vase with antique green books and vintage croquet balls, as Ireland is one of the founding countries of croquet.
Green Picture Frames Display
Give your everyday decorations, such as picture frames, a bit of St. Patrick's day flair—just add green! Switch out your year-round picture frames to green ones at the beginning of March to make the change worth the effort. If you're having trouble finding green frames, purchase plain ones and paint them.