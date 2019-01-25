St. Patrick's Day Crafts

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a burst of crafty creativity. Irish or not, try your hand at one of our adorable and easy-to-make St. Patrick's Day crafts ideas. From nifty kids crafts to handmade cards and everything in between, find a wealth of DIY ideas for the green holiday. Fashion a St. Patrick's Day centerpiece that's also a pretty planter. Our patterns help you make a cardstock leprechaun hat to fit around a potted plant. Or piece together a felt leprechaun pin to mark the Irish holiday. Using our instructions as a guide, make a shamrock card, and send your St. Patrick's Day sentiments to family and friends near and far. Spread the luck of the Irish online with our free St. Patrick's Day e-cards. Still in the crafting mood? Add Irish-inspired accents to your home with one of our ideas for budget-friendly homemade crafts for St. Patrick's Day. From unique table settings and centerpieces to gorgeous mantel displays, our fun and easy crafts ideas will make your St. Patrick's Day celebration a breeze.

See Why People Are Making Leprechaun Traps

6 DIY Leprechaun Traps to Make for St. Patrick’s Day

It's like Elf on the Shelf, but for St. Patrick's Day.
St. Patrick's Day Craft Ideas

Celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick's Day by making creative crafts with your kids! They'll love putting on a leprechaun beard, playing with their new shamrock pinwheels, or handing out homemade goodie bags. We even have St. Patrick's Day crafts for you to try!
Irish-Inspired St. Patrick's Day Home Decor

Browse these ideas for gorgeous green accents to decorate your home for St. Patrick's Day. We've gathered our best inspiration—from door art and wreaths to simple frames and repurposed glass bottles—to help you bring the luck of the Irish to your home in March.
