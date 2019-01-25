St. Patrick's Day

'Tis the season to be Irish! For St. Patrick's Day, delve into our pot of golden ideas featuring holiday crafts projects, Irish-theme decorating ideas, and yummy St. Patrick's Day recipes. Kick off the Irish holiday festivities by trying a fun and easy St. Patrick's Day craft. Learn how to make a leprechaun pin, experiment with Celtic stencil art, or make shamrock soap. Involve the whole family in exploring Irish culture, customs, and history. Introduce an Irish tradition, old or new, such as singing an Irish song. Display Irish pride with one of our St. Patrick's Day decorating ideas, featuring Celtic patterns and simple touches of green, including a display of traditional Bells of Ireland flowers. Whether you're craving sweet or savory, find delicious St. Patrick's Day recipes to suit the season. Plan a traditional Irish meal, or try another one of our great St. Patrick's Day dinner ideas. Finally, treat yourself to a sweet Irish dessert -- and, of course, remember to wear green on March 17.

Parade Canceled? 5 Exciting Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Home Instead

You can have just as much fun at home!
Niagara Falls Is Turning Green This Weekend In Honor of St. Patrick's Day

“Together, these lights work to create a breathtaking view not to be missed and are illuminated every night of the year beginning at dusk.”
See Why People Are Making Leprechaun Traps

It's like Elf on the Shelf, but for St. Patrick's Day.
We Tried 5 Different Ways to Make Green Beer, and Here’s What We Found

We tried five different methods of making green beer for St. Patrick’s Day. See which ones we liked—and which one we couldn’t stand.
Throw the Ultimate Kid's Rainbow Party

This St. Patrick's Day party is the perfect way to celebrate with little ones! Instead of sticking to the holiday's signature color, we're throwing a bright rainbow party. From festive food ideas to DIY party decor, we've got fun and easy ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with kids.
10 Colorful Lucky Charms Recipes That Are Actually Better Than a Pot of Gold

We can't think of foods more appropriate for St. Patrick's Day than these Lucky Charms recipes.

Favorite St. Patrick's Day Dessert Recipes

From simple to decadent, milk shakes to cakes, think green, gold, and all the colors of the rainbow. Bring a little charm to your St. Patrick's Day with eight of our favorite picks for magically delicious desserts including Shamrock Cookies, Grasshopper Pie, Matcha Bundt Cake, Guinness Double-Chocolate Malted Milk Shake, and more.
14 Fun Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day This Year

Get in the Irish spirit!
39 Delicious St. Patrick's Day Desserts You'll Love More Than a Pot of Gold

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Dinner With the Best Irish Recipes, According to Our Readers

St. Patrick's Day Craft Ideas

How to Make Irish Soda Bread

Cooking with Beer

Incorporate your favorite brew into these recipes with beer. The rich taste of beer intensifies during cooking and can be used as a braising liquid, marinade, glaze, batter, or to enhance the flavor of soups and stews. Cooking with beer is the perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, National Drink Beer Day, National Beer Lovers Day, National Beer Day, or any day you have beer in the house.

