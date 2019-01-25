Parade Canceled? 5 Exciting Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Home Instead
You can have just as much fun at home!
Niagara Falls Is Turning Green This Weekend In Honor of St. Patrick's Day
“Together, these lights work to create a breathtaking view not to be missed and are illuminated every night of the year beginning at dusk.”
6 DIY Leprechaun Traps to Make for St. Patrick’s Day
It's like Elf on the Shelf, but for St. Patrick's Day.
We Tried 5 Different Ways to Make Green Beer, and Here’s What We Found
We tried five different methods of making green beer for St. Patrick’s Day. See which ones we liked—and which one we couldn’t stand.
Throw the Ultimate Kid's Rainbow Party
This St. Patrick's Day party is the perfect way to celebrate with little ones! Instead of sticking to the holiday's signature color, we're throwing a bright rainbow party. From festive food ideas to DIY party decor, we've got fun and easy ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with kids.
10 Colorful Lucky Charms Recipes That Are Actually Better Than a Pot of Gold
We can't think of foods more appropriate for St. Patrick's Day than these Lucky Charms recipes.