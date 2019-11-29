Whether we're dreaming of a white Christmas or not, we're likely going to get one: The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a cold, snowy winter this year. And while dropping temperatures means it's almost time to put up the Christmas lights, the colder weather also has us dreaming of a tropical vacation. Apparently, we’re not the only ones who feel this way: According to the Pinterest 2019 holiday report, tropical Christmas themes are gaining popularity this holiday season. There are also more than 36,600 posts with the hashtag #tropicalchristmas on Instagram, and some of the most creative are pineapple Christmas trees.

The trend, which typically involves hanging Christmas ornaments from the crown of a pineapple, has taken off on social media—and it's easy to see why. They’re inexpensive, space-saving, and a fun way to switch up your traditional holiday decor. We're seeing them displayed on kitchen counters, at the dining room table, and even at the beach.

If your Christmas budget doesn’t include a tropical vacation this year, consider adding a pineapple tree to your decor and take inspiration from a few of our favorite finds.

No Beach Necessary

This pineapple looks great decked out in some sunglasses and resting on the warm sand. (And it would look just as good on your kitchen counter, we promise!) Keep the Christmas theme consistent by decorating your pineapple with red, maroon, and rose gold baubles (like these Mini Glass Round Christmas Ornaments, $8, from Target).

Perfect Pink

Pink Christmas trees are another of our favorite trends this year, so why not get the best of both worlds and decorate a pink pineapple tree? Simply hang a few pink ornaments from the crown of your pineapple. If bright colors aren't quite your style, choose a muted pink color scheme for a more subtle—but no less Insta-worthy—tree.

Deck the Halls

Looking for even more ways to incorporate string lights into your decor? Try wrapping your pineapple in lights for an even more festive “tree.” In keeping with the pineapple theme, use green ornaments to decorate the crown and warm yellow fairy lights on the body.

Buy It: LumaBase Battery Operated Waterproof Fairy String Lights - Set of 2, $10.99, Walmart

Pineapple Upside-Down

This decoration proves there are multiple ways to make the perfect pineapple tree. To create one at home, separate the crown from the body of the pineapple and carve the top into a star shape with a knife. Then, tip the crown over and decorate with handmade ornaments.

Whether you're ready to jump on the pineapple tree trend or you still need a little more convincing, there's plenty of time between now and December 25th to scroll through Instagram and find even more inspiration.