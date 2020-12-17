How to Make (and Keep) New Year’s Resolutions for 2021

After 2020, you may feel the need to totally reset—and that's OK. Take the time to truly reflect on where you've been and where you want to go before setting any goals. While your reflection process is completely individual (some may find success journaling, while others turn to meditation), checking in with yourself and your needs should be a consistent practice throughout the year, no matter what your resolutions are.

And while thinking of 2020 can be exhausting, Richardson recommends applying the lessons from the previous year to your goals. “I think that 2020 has shown us we need to be a little more adaptable and flexible with ourselves when we’re making these resolutions,” she says. One of the best ways to stick to your goals is to be patient with yourself and focus on the things you can control during these uncertain times.